S&P 500 Surges to Start Q4 –Do You Tail or Will it Fail?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-10-03 18:05:08
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Surges to Start Q4 –Do You Tail or Will it Fail?

S&P 500 Surges to Start Q4 –Do You Tail or Will it Fail?

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

S&P 500 – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 surges over 2% as traders embrace lower Treasury yields
  • Bank stocks push higher despite rumors surrounding Credit Suisse
  • Tesla shares plunge as Q3 deliveries miss estimates
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Stocks are soaring on the first day of the month following an extremely challenging September for risk assets. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 put in their worst months since March 2020, as major US equity benchmarks sit perched perilously around their June lows. The S&P 500 lost 9.3% in September as higher US Treasury yields continued to push investors out of risk assets. Fed policy remains in focus as traders look to navigate a market where the element of price discovery returns to the forefront. While Monday’s bounce will be welcomed by many, it remains to be seen if it is just an “oversold bounce.” While Treasury yields continue to march higher, it remains difficult to be constructive on risk assets broadly.

Despite the overarching theme of higher borrowing costs, a bid into Treasuries across the curve offered some reprieve for stocks on Monday. Lower yields saw the US Dollar continue to ease from recent highs while equities bounced sharply from overnight lows. Energy names are putting in a strong rally during today’s session, with WTI advancing by more than 5.5% at one point. Notably, the VIX (volatility index) slipped back below 30.

Monday’s broad based rally sees extremely strong breadth, with advancing names far outnumbering declining names. Shares of Apple, Microsoft, and Google pushed tech higher, while Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips carried the energy sector higher. Bank stocks also advanced despite weekend rumblings over the health and stability of major investment bank Credit Suisse. Notably, shares of Tesla are lower by over 8.5% as the company reported Q3 deliveries that were light of Wall Street expectations.

S&P 500 Sector Performance

image1.png

Courtesy of finviz

After making fresh YTD lows overnight around 3570, S&P 500 futures (ES) have ramped over 3% to trade at 3680. Price smashed through trendline resistance during this morning’s robust melt higher, as risk rallied following US PMI data at 10 AM EST. After checking back to the key pivot area at 3660, we have seen yet another move higher with price currently sitting below the Friday highs. This area of rejection saw a massive sell off Friday, so bulls clearly have a lot of work to do if we are to re-trade 3700+.

While the longer-term trend continues to point to lower prices, positioning and fresh quarterly flows may allow for a bounce from current levels. If bulls can take price beyond 3720, we may see a squeeze that could take us back the 3802 fib level. However, if today’s rally succumbs to the pressure of the overarching macro environment, price may sink back into the 3620-3630 zone.

S&P 500 Futures 1 Hour Chart

image2.png

Chart created with TradingView

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Expecting a Further Depreciation in Major Indices
Expecting a Further Depreciation in Major Indices
2022-10-03 13:30:20
DAX 40 Rallies to Reclaim 12000 Level, Downside Potential Intact
DAX 40 Rallies to Reclaim 12000 Level, Downside Potential Intact
2022-10-03 12:00:19
Stock Market News: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Hawkish Fedspeak & Apple Selloff
Stock Market News: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Hawkish Fedspeak & Apple Selloff
2022-09-29 20:25:00
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring
2022-09-29 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed