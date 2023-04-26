S&P 500 Subdued Despite Microsoft’s Bullish Explosion, US First-Quarter GDP Eyed

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
Gold Price Pauses as US Dollar Stalls on Sinking Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
2023-04-26 15:45:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
More View More
S&P 500 Subdued Despite Microsoft’s Bullish Explosion, US First-Quarter GDP Eyed

S&P 500 Subdued Despite Microsoft’s Bullish Explosion, US First-Quarter GDP Eyed

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 inches lower amid cautious market sentiment despite Microsoft’s strong rally following upbeat earnings
  • MSFT shares jump more than 7% after quarterly results beat expectations and guidance surprises to the upside
  • Attention now turns to US first-quarter GDP on Thursday
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support

The S&P 500 retreated on Wednesday, falling 0.38% to 4,056 in a highly volatile session, with most sectors ending the day in negative territory, but tech commanding strength, supported by Microsoft’s 7.24% rally following its upbeat quarterly results and constructive profit guidance.

While the current earnings season has been encouraging relative to the overly pessimistic outlook, sentiment remains extremely fragile in the face of growing headwinds, including weaker growth and shrinking margins. Granted, business activity has held up remarkably well, but investors fear that the country is headed for a recession later this year, an event that could drag corporate profits significantly.

We'll get more clues about the health of the economy on Thursday, when the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its preliminary report on first-quarter gross domestic product. In terms of expectations, GDP is seen increasing 2% on an annualized basis, but downward revisions to retail sales data issued this week could set the stage for a much softer outcome.

UPCOMING ECONOMIC DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking ahead to the incoming report, traders should keep a close eye on the trend in personal consumption expenditures, the country's main growth driver. If household spending cracks, it may not be long before the economy slips into recession. Obviously, this scenario would be bearish for U.S. stocks in the near term, but may pave the way for a rally later once the Fed begins to cut rates to boost the recovery.

Focusing on technical analysis, the S&P 500 has taken a turn to the downside after breaking below trendline support at 4,125 earlier this week, with prices heading towards the 50-day simple moving average (4,035) at the time of writing – the next key floor to keep in mind. If this level is taken out, we could see a drop towards the 200-day simple moving average in short order.

On the flip side, if buyers regain decisive control of the market and spark a bullish reversal unexpectedly, which is not the baseline case, initial resistance lies at 4,080, followed by 4,140. On further strength, the focus shifts higher to the 4,180-4,200 region.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly 7% -1% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECNICHAL CHART

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Microsoft and Alphabet Deliver Strong Results, S&P 500 Futures Buoyed by Tech Earnings
Microsoft and Alphabet Deliver Strong Results, S&P 500 Futures Buoyed by Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 20:30:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold Gains as Yields Sink, Nasdaq 100 Forges Double Top ahead of Key Tech Earnings
Gold Gains as Yields Sink, Nasdaq 100 Forges Double Top ahead of Key Tech Earnings
2023-04-24 17:05:00
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN and META Earnings to Guide Markets
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN and META Earnings to Guide Markets
2023-04-23 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023