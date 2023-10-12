S&P 500 Slides as US Yields Rise Post CPI, More Downside Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hotter US Inflation Reignites EUR/USD Downtrend, EUR/GBP Eases
2023-10-12 14:47:00
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Winds Prevail but Turnaround Nears, XAU/USD Levels
2023-10-12 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
More View More
S&P 500 Slides as US Yields Rise Post CPI, More Downside Ahead?

S&P 500 Slides as US Yields Rise Post CPI, More Downside Ahead?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

S AND P 500 PRICE FORECAST:

Most Read: Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides

US Indices have run into trouble thanks to a combination of key resistance levels and a sticky Inflation print. The inflation data actually came in rather mixed in my opinion with the headline inflation number remaining at 3.7% but above estimates of 3.6%. Core inflation YoY however fell to a 24-month low of 4.1%.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

POST US CPI OUTLOOK AND BANK EARNINGS

Despite the mixed nature of the US inflation data the US Dollar received a strong bid today as well as a sharp rise in long term US treasury yields. Now looking at the reaction and what I think has been the driving force of the rise in the US Dollar as well as the selloff in US equities comes back to Fed policymaker comments this week. A dovish tone was set for the majority of the week which kept the US Dollar on the back foot.

Comments from Rafael Bostic yesterday however may explain some of the moves today. Bostic said the stalling inflation could force the Federal Reserve to “do more”. Today's print from a headline perspective can definitely be called sticky while with long term yield rates rising aggressively, even if the Fed do not hike rates again, today’s data still supports the narrative of “higher rates for longer”.

US 2Y and 10Y Yield Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Created by Zain Vawda

Another explanation of the selloff in the S&P 500 could be down to some profit taking from the recent upside rally ahead of US bank earning due tomorrow. This however doesn’t seem likely as Bank earnings are expected to be positive owing to the higher rate environment which has allowed banks to rake in a substantial amount of revenue over the last 18 months.

Either way markets will surely be keeping a close eye tomorrow on earnings season, with big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting their quarterly numbers before the bell on Friday. We also have Michigan Consumer Sentiment data (Prel) due for release and we will hear more comments from Fed Policymaker Harker tomorrow as well.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the U.S. Equities Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see theDailyFX Calendar

S&P 500 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Form a technical perspective, the S&P has bounced off a key area of support before rallying some 200 points toward the key resistance level resting at the 4400 mark. A further challenge for the S&P is the completion of a death cross pattern which would hint at further downside ahead as the 50-day MA crossed below the 100-day MA.

The price remains compressed between the moving averages as they are spread within a 180-point range. At the time of writing the S&P has put in a slight bounce of the 20-day MA and remains on course for a bearish close with losses currently at 0.95% on the day.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 4333
  • 4280
  • 4200

Resistance levels:

  • 4400
  • 4411
  • 4459

S&P 500 October 12, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders have shifted to a more dovish stance with 50% of retail traders now holding long positions compared to 57% a day ago.

For a more in-depth look at Client Sentiment on the SPX and how to use it download your free guide below.

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 3% 1%
Weekly -21% 24% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance
2023-10-11 09:30:32
S&P 500, NAS100 Continue Advance on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
S&P 500, NAS100 Continue Advance on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2023-10-10 15:51:44
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023