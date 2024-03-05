S&P 500, Nasdaq Ease After Apple and Tesla Send Indices Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq Ease After Apple and Tesla Send Indices Lower

S&P 500, Nasdaq Ease After Apple and Tesla Send Indices Lower

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

S&P 500, Nasdaq News and Analysis

  • S&P 500 gaps lower, lead by moves lower in Apple, Tesla and AMD. Nvidia holding firm
  • Massive sales drop adds to negative sentiment after Apple fined $2 billion
  • Tesla sinks after the EV maker experienced poor Chinese sales and a factory fire
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Gapped Lower, Lead by Apple, Tesla and AMD

The S&P 500 gapped lower today after Apple was hit with a fine yesterday and Tesla’s Chinese sales dropped by 25%, sending tech stocks lower. However, the index remains within the broader bull trend denoted by the blue upward sloping channel which encapsulated the majority of price action since the turn of the new year.

The anticipation of multiple rate hikes this year buoyed stocks and even when a robust US economy forced those expectations down, US stocks soldiered on, spurred by global AI mania and the rush for advanced computer chips used to power AI processes.

The S&P 500 now appears to have tested channel resistance once again and thanks to negative news from Tesla, Apple and AMD, has pulled back, even gapping lower at the open today. The 5,000 mark is the next level of support and loosely coincides with channel support, however, prices would still have some way to go before then and prior pullbacks have been extremely shallow.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Massive Sales Drop Adds to Negative Sentiment after Apple Fined $2 Billion

Apple was fined by a European court for anti-trust breaches and its treatment of Spotify on its Apple iStore which was made worse by news that Apple sales in China plunge 24% as its competitor Huawei gains traction. The negative news surrounding the stock have exacerbated the existing decline that ensued early in 2024.

Now the stock has gapped lower two days in a row as the negative news filters in. Prices have breached the prior level of support at 176.15 and have 165 in sight but the RSI is oversold currently, meaning that the fast drop could slow in the coming sessions as things cool down.

Apple Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Tesla Sinks after the EV Maker Experienced Poor Chinese Sales, Factory Fire

Tesla, like Apple, has also fared rather poorly in the sales department as Chinese sales dropped to the lowest level in the past 12 months. In addition, a suspected arson attack at its German plant has halted operations with losses likely to be somewhere in the hundreds of millions (euros) according to Reuters.

Tesla has also witnessed a general move lower for some time with the recent negative news only accelerating it in recent sessions. Imminent support appears at the February low of $175 and with the RSI not yet in oversold territory, there may still be room for the bearish move to run. Resistance lies at the late Feb high of $205.60.

Tesla Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The Nasdaq Sees Notable Gap Lower, Surpassing Prior Support Zone

The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index sank below the prior zone of resistance which offered up some support ahead of the open today at 18,100. In the end it didn’t prove to offer much support and prices continue to trade well below it but the key is to see a close below the zone if we are to see a potential continuation towards the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

The Nasdaq is still at elevated levels thanks to the outstanding performance of Nvidia and the positive outlook for the company for Q1 2024. Nvidia appears to be trading flat on the day at the time of writing and may resist the general declines seen elsewhere as investors may see the pullback as a time to take profits.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Powell in focus tomorrow and Thursday, then the ECB decision and finally on Friday, markets will all be focused on the NFP data and whether we will see a more moderate rise in the jobs market for February.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Bulls Maintain Upward Trajectory Ahead of US Data, Fed Speakers
Nasdaq Bulls Maintain Upward Trajectory Ahead of US Data, Fed Speakers
2024-03-04 18:30:17
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Consolidate while DAX 40 Trades in New Record Highs
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Consolidate while DAX 40 Trades in New Record Highs
2024-02-28 11:00:00
Nvidia Poised for New All-Time High After Earnings Beat, S&P 500 Buoyed
Nvidia Poised for New All-Time High After Earnings Beat, S&P 500 Buoyed
2024-02-22 14:21:37
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024