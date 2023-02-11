S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-10 16:25:21
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Ominous Signs for XAU/USD
2023-02-10 10:28:55
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

Zain Vawda, Analyst

S&P 500, NASDAQ AND DOW JONES INDEX KEY POINTS:

US INDICES TECHNICAL FORECAST: BEARISH

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Read More: S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI

US INDICES WEEK IN REVIEW:

US Indices have had an interesting week with Federal Reserve Policymakers dominating the headlines. In what was a quiet week in terms of data we had Fed chair Powell speaking first at the Economic club in Washington DC. US indices recovered Monday losses as Chair Powell was seen as not being hawkish enough which gave risk assets a boost. This was however short lived as Wednesday brought a host of Fed policymakers who doubled down on hawkish rhetoric giving risk assets some food for thought. This was noticeable in the constant changes in the Fed Funds peak rate which seems to be driving market moves at present. Further emphasizing this was Friday’s University of Michigan data which saw inflation expectations upgraded to 4.2% from 3.9%, backing up the Fed policymaker’s hawkish rhetoric. As a colleague put it, it’s been a case of 2 steps forward 1 step back at present with little to no certainty on where the Fed Funds peak rate will end up.

Looking to the week ahead, it promises to be an interesting one with US inflation, retail sales and industrial production data releases. Will these high impact data releases provide more clarity for US indices?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

S&P 500 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The S and P 500 on the weekly chart broke the yearlong descending trendline 3 weeks ago and looked like blastoff was incoming. We did push higher in the two weeks since, coming within a whisker of the 100-day MA and key resistance level around 4200 before retreating toward that psychological 4000 mark. The weekly candle here is on course for an a bearish inside bar close which hints at further downside ahead.

S&P 500 4H Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The S and P 500 on the 4H timeframe had been showing some indecision earlier in the week with price action printing lower highs and higher lows within the triangle pattern which was in play. Thursday however saw us break out of the triangle pattern and print a new low before touching the 100-day MA. Having printed a fresh low and supported by the 100-day MA we could be in for some retracement to start the new week with a retest of the February 8 swing low at 4111 a possibility before the next leg to the downside.

NASDAQ TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Nasdaq Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Looking at the Nasdaq weekly chart we can see the double top pattern which had formed around the 12880 mark which hints at a bigger move to the downside. The weekly candle looks set to close as a shooting star as well as an inside bar which adds further credence to the idea that we are likely to see a further push to the downside in the week ahead.

Nasdaq Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The daily timeframe gives us a clearer view of the ascending trendline which is in play. A break of the ascending trendline will likely see the 200-day MA tested, resting around the 11900 area which could provide support with a break and candle close below needed to see further downside. Alternatively, any attempted push higher from these levels is possible given the high impact data expected, however I do not see price being able to take out the yearly high around the 12900 area.

DOW JONES INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Unlike its fellow US indices, the Dow Jones is on course for a second week of losses while the daily candle looks set to close as either a doji or hammer, hinting at the potential for a reversal. In terms of price action, we had been making a series of higher lows and higher highs since the January 20 swing low off the 33000-support handle. Yesterday’s daily candle close saw us break the mold and print a lower low which means we could be in for some retracement to start the new week for a new lower high to be made. We also have the triangle pattern in play with a downside breakout bringing the 100-day MA at 33350 and potentially support at 33000 into play.

Alternatively, and upside break of the triangle pattern could see the psychological 35000 level come into play with near term resistance provided by the previous swing highs around 34300 and 34550 respectively.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: The Good Times Keep Rolling
Australian Dollar Outlook: The Good Times Keep Rolling
2023-02-11 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stalks Technical Support Around $1,870.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stalks Technical Support Around $1,870.
2023-02-11 10:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Fundamental Outlook for the Week Ahead
British Pound (GBP) Fundamental Outlook for the Week Ahead
2023-02-11 04:00:03
Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Downside in Focus With US CPI Ahead
Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Downside in Focus With US CPI Ahead
2023-02-10 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100