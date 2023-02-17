S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sell-Off Continues, Strong US Dollar Sours Equity Sentiment

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 – Fundamental Forecasts and Analysis

S&P 500 turns negative for the week.

Nasdaq 100 – A bullish flag or the start of a bearish channel?

The US stock market opened Friday in negative territory, continuing Thursday’s heavy sell-off. The ongoing move lower is being fueled by higher US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar. This week a number of Fed speakers have been giving their updated views on inflation and the future path of interest rates and they have all been on the hawkish side. This hawkishness is being priced into markets on an ongoing basis, pushing bond yields to multi-month highs and the closely watched terminal rate to around 5.30% from mid-4s at the height of peak optimism recently.

Next week the US economic calendar has a few important data points that traders need to focus on. The FOMC minutes will give us more background on where policymakers are on interest rates, while Friday’s core PCE release, the Fed’s prefeed measure of inflation, may add a boost of volatility across a range of markets. Traders should also be aware that the NYSE, Nasdaq, and the US Bond Markets are all closed on Monday 20th in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The S&P 500 has given back all of this week’s early gains and looks like it is setting up a re-test of 4,000 in the short term. Support from the 50-day moving average may not be enough to hold a concerted push lower, leaving the way for a test of the 200-dma at 3,950 likely. We still have a medium-term pattern of higher lows in place which may steady any further sell-off.

S&P 500 Futures (ES1!) Price Chart – February 17, 2023

The Nasdaq 100 is sitting in the middle of a short-term bull flag formation which may provide some support over the next few days. The worry is that this bull flag may soon turn into a bearish channel, allowing the market to move lower. Recent support at 12,250 is set to be tested before 12,000, and then the 200-dma at 11,958 come into focus.

Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ1!) Daily Price Chart – February 17, 2023

