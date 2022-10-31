S&P 500 Loses Steam After Robust Friday Rally – FOMC in Focus

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-30 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons
2022-10-31 12:01:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Loses Steam After Robust Friday Rally – FOMC in Focus

S&P 500 Loses Steam After Robust Friday Rally – FOMC in Focus

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

S&P 500 – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 fails to hold Friday gains above 3900, 3860 support eyed
  • FOMC decision on Wednesday looms with 75 basis points expected
  • US nonfarm payroll data on Friday ends a week full of event risk
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equities sit firmly in negative territory to begin the week as traders look to Wednesday’s key FOMC policy decision. Markets are expecting another 75 basis points (bps) from the Federal Reserve, but attention will focus on any potential clues for upcoming meetings. Over recent weeks, traders have pulled back expectations for the Fed’s terminal rate following smaller-than-expected hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada. As a result, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has cooled from cycle highs while equities have rallied.

Friday’s gains in the S&P 500 came off the back of extremely strong Apple quarterly results, with the tech behemoth pulling the market higher despite Amazon’s poor quarter. This earnings season has taught us that companies who beat are being rewarded handsomely, while those that miss estimates are severely punished. One only has to look at Apple and Meta following their respective earnings releases.

With the mega cap tech earnings behind us, the debate surrounding the future path for risk assets shifts back to central bank policy and economic data. Besides the “super bowl” of central bank meetings, this week sees PMI data and nonfarm payrolls (NFP) for October to round out the week. The NFP print may garner significant attention following the Fed meeting, as it may set the tone for market pricing of the Fed’s terminal rate. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are still eagerly awaiting progress on both sides of the mandate, in the form of lower inflation and a loosening of labor market conditions.

Upcoming US Economic Calendar

image1.png

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Following the October 13th post-CPI dip to fresh YTD lows at 3502, the S&P 500 has rallied sharply into trendline resistance here around 3900. Friday’s highs topped out right at this descending trendline that stems from the August swing-high, which also marked the high during September’s strong rally. Should bears regain control here after a rough few weeks, we may trade back down to the 3802-3820 zone ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. Bulls understand that they must break trendline resistance in order to continue this rally, but ammo for such a move may be hard to come by ahead of such a major risk event.

S&P 500 Futures 8 Hour Chart

image2.png

Chart created with TradingView

All eyes now shift to Washington DC and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, with the tone of his speech likely to be the sole determining factor in where we trade next. While the markets lately have moved to call the Fed’s bluff, Powell has gone out of his way since Jackson Hole to remind markets of his hawkish intent. Chair Powell appears unmoved in his commitment to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target, even if there is some pain for the economy. If this is the message the markets get on Wednesday and not one where Powell hints at a slowdown in the pace of hikes, lower prices may be in store very quickly.

The market continues to buy the idea of a Fed pivot, but Powell continues to push back. With no clear data to show inflation rolling over or the labor market easing slightly, a truly “data dependent” Fed has no choice but to continue along with their tightening campaign. Markets may swing violently into and after the meeting should we experience a volatile repricing of the Fed’s terminal rate, which now sits back below 5%.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Russell 2000 Index Explained for Traders
The Russell 2000 Index Explained for Traders
2022-10-31 09:17:54
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-30 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
DAX, FTSE Boom Faces Resistance After Strong Week of Gains
DAX, FTSE Boom Faces Resistance After Strong Week of Gains
2022-10-28 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed