S&P 500 Climbs Ahead of US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data. What to Expect?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
2022-11-07 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
2022-11-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
2022-11-07 17:30:20
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
More View More
S&P 500 Climbs Ahead of US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data. What to Expect?

S&P 500 Climbs Ahead of US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data. What to Expect?

Diego Colman, Strategist

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK

  • S&P 500 begins the week on a positive note ahead of major risk events in the coming days
  • The U.S. midterm elections will take center stage on Tuesday, but the October U.S. inflation report will steal the limelight on Thursday
  • For risk appetite to rebound in a meaningful way, CPI must show convincing signs of slowing down

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most read: S&P 500 Forecast – US Inflation Data Could Make or Break the Market

After struggling for direction for much of the session, U.S. equities pushed higher in late trading despite cautious sentiment ahead of high-impact events in the coming days. At the market close, the S&P 500 advanced 0.96% to 3,807, bolstered by a strong rally in telecommunication and energy stocks. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.11% to 10,977, but higher yields across the curve appeared to cap its gains.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, where the Democratic party is expected to lose control of Congress, with recent polls suggesting Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

While a divided government could lead to political stalemate and paralyze President Biden's agenda for the remainder of his term, this may not necessarily be bad news for stocks, as the Fed could attempt to offset economically damaging gridlock with a less hawkish stance. For this reason, it would not be surprising if a shift in the balance of power in Washington provoked a bullish reaction on Wall Street.

The calendar lightens on Wednesday, but Thursday brings a very important economic release: the October U.S. inflation report. Headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.6% m-o-m, bringing the annual rate to 8.0% from 8.2% in September. Meanwhile, the core gauge is seen clocking in at 0.5% m/m and 6.5% y/y.

For the mood to improve and risk appetite to rebound in a meaningful way, we need to see a convincing deceleration in price pressures. On the other hand, if data surprises to the upside as in previous months, FOMC terminal rate expectations will drift higher, pushing up bond yields and creating a more hostile environment for the equity market. This scenario could trigger the next leg lower for the S&P 500.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After the recent rebound, the S&P 500 has reclaimed the psychological 3,800 level and its 50-day simple moving average, a constructive development from a technical standpoint. If buyers continue to push prices higher over the coming days, the next resistance to keep an eye on appears around the 3,900 area. On further strength, the focus shift to 4,000, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 sell-off. In case of a pullback, support sits at 3,720, followed by 3,640.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 10% 10%
Weekly 16% -15% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax
Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax
2022-11-07 16:00:44
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
S&P 500 Clobbered by Fed’s Hawkish Guidance, NFP Eyed for Market Direction
S&P 500 Clobbered by Fed’s Hawkish Guidance, NFP Eyed for Market Direction
2022-11-03 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100