Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-30 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups
2023-05-31 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support as Gold Eyes Recovery
2023-05-30 10:30:36
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Faces Uphill Battle Despite Debt Ceiling Optimism
2023-05-30 07:58:29
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
More View More
Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups

Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, XAU/EUR – Price Action:

  • XAU/USD is holding above crucial support, thanks to the retreat in US Treasury yields.
  • XAU/EUR has struggled at key resistance area.
  • What is the outlook and key levels to watch in XAU/USD and XAU/EUR?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold rose on Tuesday, tracking the decline in US Treasury yields after a deal in Washington to raise the government’s debt ceiling, potentially averting a catastrophic government default. But is the short-term downtrend in the yellow metal over?

Yields on near-end US Treasury bills fell sharply even as the deal needs to secure blessings from Congress before June 5, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts. A vote on this is expected to occur in the House on Wednesday which gives the Senate time to consider it before June 5.

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView; Notes at the bottom of the page.

However, the upside in gold could be capped by growing odds of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its next meeting. Markets are pricing in a 60% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate hike at the June meeting up from 25% about a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView; Notes at the bottom of the page.

XAU/USD: Short-term trend remains down

On technical charts, XAU/USD remains within a well-defined downtrend channel since early May on the 240-minute charts, a point reinforced by colour-coded candlestick charts, based on trending / momentum indicators. For the immediate downward pressure to fade, the yellow metal needs to break above the 1985-2000 area (including the 200-period moving average and the late-March high on the 240-minute charts).

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On the daily charts, as the colour-coded candlestick charts show, the trend has moved to a consolidation phase within the overall bullish structure. If history is any guide, consolidations can extend from a few days to a few weeks. So far, gold is holding above quite a strong cushion around 1930, including an uptrend line from the end of 2022, the 89-day moving average, and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts. This support is crucial, and any break below could open the door toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 1835).

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Beyond the daily charts, in recent months, the momentum on higher timeframe charts has been a concern - see previous updateson March 28,April 16,April 24,May 10, May 17, and the most recent “Is the Downward Correction in Gold Over?”, published May 22.

XAU/EUR Monthly Chart

image5.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

XAU/EUR: Slowing momentum on higher timeframe charts

Like in the case of XAU/USD, the momentum on higher timeframe charts has slowed even as XAU/EUR has made new highs in recent months. Most recently, gold has failed to cross above the March highs of 1865-1885 against the euro. Any break below an uptrend line from early 2021 (at about 1725) would indicate that the upward pressure had faded in XAU/EUR.

Note: In the above colour-coded charts, Blue candles represent a Bullish phase. Red candles represent a Bearish phase. Grey candles serve as Consolidation phases (within a Bullish or a Bearish phase), but sometimes they tend to form at the end of a trend. Note: Candle colors are not predictive – they merely state what the current trend is. Indeed, the candle color can change in the next bar. False patterns can occur around the 200-period moving average, or around a support/resistance and/or in sideways/choppy market. The author does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Users of the information do so at their own risk.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Jolted by Soft China Data and Mixed Local Action. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Jolted by Soft China Data and Mixed Local Action. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-05-31 02:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above 1.3650 Needed for Bullish Continuation
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above 1.3650 Needed for Bullish Continuation
2023-05-30 13:30:46
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023