RBNZ Issues Dovish Hold and Aus Inflation Stands Firm, NZD Weakened

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis & Trade Setups - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
2024-02-28 00:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2024-02-27 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Holds Gains, Awaits Key US Data
2024-02-27 19:00:32
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
2024-02-26 23:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2024-02-27 17:00:00
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
2024-02-27 12:47:31
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
More View More
RBNZ Issues Dovish Hold and Aus Inflation Stands Firm, NZD Weakened

RBNZ Issues Dovish Hold and Aus Inflation Stands Firm, NZD Weakened

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD Inflation, RBNZ News and Analysis

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Australian Inflation Holds Firm, RBNZ Signals Possible Peak in Rates

Wednesday morning provided a fair amount of data for the antipodeans with Australia’s monthly inflation indicator holding steady at 3.4% while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) issued a dovish hold on the official cash rate.

The Australian monthly CPI indicator revealed no change to the 3.4% level reached over December, despite expectations of a slight lift. Thus, the Aussie dollar softened in the early hours of Wednesday morning but declines in the Aussie dollar were overshadowed by the move lower in Kiwi dollar after the RBNZ acknowledged the disinflation process taking place and issued concern over the country’s level of productivity.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Aussie Pullback Gains Momentum Ahead of Crucial US Data

AUD/USD continued the shorter-term bearish move after the monthly CPI indicator came in lower than expected but maintained the 3.4% level witnessed in December. The RBA’s experience with inflation has been a volatile one, twice having to resort to hikes after pausing interest rates. But markets appear satisfied that inflation is on the way down and the Aussi dollar reflects as much.

The pair trades around 50 pips lower on the day in the early European/London session after revealing signs of bullish fatigue towards the end of last week. Prices have rejected a close above the April 2020 level of 0.6580, which has come into play on numerous occasions, and now appears headed for 0.6460.

Key US inflation data tomorrow and today’s the second estimate for US Q4 GDP at 13:30 (GMT) may influence the pair should we see a material deviation from the advance print. Key Fed speakers are also due to make public appearances today.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Kiwi Dollar Erases Hard Fought Gains on Dovish Repricing

NZD/USD, like the AUD/USD, has turned sharply lower to accelerate the recent signs of bullish fatigue present around 0.6200. The pair failed to close above the early December swing high of 0.6223 where successive daily candles revealed higher upper wicks – suggesting a waning of the bullish move.

NZD/USD was bid higher as the market anticipated the potential for another rate hike this month which appears to have all but disappeared. The subsequent dovish repricing of the Kiwi dollar has resulted in an acceleration of prices to the downside with immediate support coming in at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), followed by 0.6050 – a key pivot point for the pair towards the end of last year. The MACD suggests momentum is shifting to the downside while the RSI still has some room to run before entering oversold territory.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Stay up to date with the latest market news and themes driving the market currently. Sign up to our weekly newsletter below:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis & Trade Setups - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
Euro Technical Analysis & Trade Setups - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
2024-02-28 00:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2024-02-27 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
2024-02-27 12:47:31
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
2024-02-26 23:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
NZD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024