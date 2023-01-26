Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Shakes Off Dovish SARB & Positive US GDP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
2023-01-26 10:31:26
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: 200 DMAs in Play
2023-01-25 17:23:09
Microsoft Shares Surge After Hours on Mixed Earnings – A Dow Recharge Tomorrow?
2023-01-24 21:15:48
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2023-01-26 04:00:00
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
2023-01-26 12:00:00
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
2023-01-26 00:00:00
USDJPY Outlook: A Break Decided Between Rate Forecasts and Risk Trends
2023-01-25 22:00:39
More View More
Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Shakes Off Dovish SARB & Positive US GDP

Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Shakes Off Dovish SARB & Positive US GDP

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

South African Rand, Dollar Latest:

  • SARB (South African Reserve Bank) raises the repo rate by 25-basis points to 7.25% (below expectations of 7.5%).
  • USD/ZAR digests commentary from the MPC (monetary policy committee) – load shedding and the intense power-cuts dampen sentiment as productivity declines.
  • US GDP and durable goods beat estimates highlighting a resilient US economy
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

SARB Raises Rates by 0.25%, Growth Forecasts Sink

The SARB (the South African Reserve Bank) has announced another 25 basis-point rate hike, below market expectations for a 50-basis point hike. With the repo rate now rising to 7.25% (up from 7%), the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting provided a gloomy outlook for the power-stricken nation.

image1.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

In anticipation of next week’s FOMC, the release of US economic data could pose an additional threat to the volatile Rand. Although Dollar weakness has limited USD/ZAR gains, the emerging market (EM) currency remains vulnerable to investor’s appetite for risk.

Learn more about how central banks impact the forex market and the effects of central bank intervention in the forex market.

Not only is the country experiencing the worst power-cuts in history, corruption, poor maintenance and lack of accountability has caused the inequality gap to widen. With the main power utility, Eskom, currently increasing the duration of the blackouts (called load shedding), power cuts amount to approximately eight – ten hours without electricity.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

As the energy component remains the main contributor to inflation, Eskom has proposed another 18.5% increase in the price of electricity (a decision that is currently on hold).

This means that business owners need to rely of other sources of energy while covering rising costs of production. n the MPC committee meeting earlier today, the power crisis remained at the forefront of growth prospects which has deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, the release of US GDP and durable goods orders highlighted a resilient economy with both readings exceeding expectations.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

After rising to a high of 18.579 in October last year, expectations of the Fed slowing the pace of tightening buoyed USD weakness, driving the pair lower. As the move gained traction, prices continued to fall, driving prices to a five-month low of 16.694 earlier this month. With a broader range of support and resistance forming between key Fibonacci levels from prior moves.

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With last week’s candle erasing the prior week’s losses, a break of 17.00 and of 17.079 (61.8% Fibonacci of the 2020 – 2021 move) drove prices towards the 14.4% Fibonacci of the 2004 – 2020 move at 17.364.

While the daily chart further highlights the range that has developed in recent weeks, the descending trendline from the Oct – Jan move has formed an additional zone of support at prior resistance (17.000).

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, on the four-hour chart, the17.200 handle has provided another hurdle while the long lower-wicks below 17.00 represent a strong retaliation from buyers which lifts prices higher.

USD/ZAR Four-Hour Chart

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For the uptrend to hold, prices will need to gain traction above 17.200 to retest 17.300. Above that, the 17.365 Fib looms bringing 17.500 back into play.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Breaking News: Q4 GDP Surges to 2.9% on the Quarter, USD Dips
US Breaking News: Q4 GDP Surges to 2.9% on the Quarter, USD Dips
2023-01-26 14:02:59
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
2023-01-26 12:00:00
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
2023-01-26 10:31:26
CAD Breaking News: BoC’s 25bps Rate Hike Receives Dovish Reaction, Loonie on Offer
CAD Breaking News: BoC’s 25bps Rate Hike Receives Dovish Reaction, Loonie on Offer
2023-01-25 15:28:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023