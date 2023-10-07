Q4 Trade Opportunity: EUR/CAD Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Brent, WTI Prices Plunge after Weaker US Demand
2023-10-05 11:17:34
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
Q4 Trade Opportunity: EUR/CAD Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise

Q4 Trade Opportunity: EUR/CAD Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

EUR/CAD Shaping up for Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise

EUR/CAD sold off into the end of Q3 after the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked rates to 4% which may prove to be the peak. The euro depreciated immediately as markets lowered their expectations of another hike. Fundamentals in Europe also remain weak as the global growth slowdown takes hold, weighing on the EU currency. The German economy stagnated and could even be experiencing a recession at the time of writing this while the rest of Europe follows not far behind.

China’s disappointing reopening of its economy has a direct effect on Europe as it remains a major trading partner. The Asian nation’s prospects have also soured as the beleaguered property sector desperately scrapes by, demand for imports has waned significantly and exports aren’t being picked due to the global slowdown.

Find out what our analysts foresee in the Euro for Q4 2023. Download the comprehensive guide below:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Across the Atlantic, Canada is also struggling form a growth perspective but relatively speaking, they are witnessing modest growth. Another positive for Canada is the recent surge in oil prices which includes WTI produced in Canada which ought to add to local revenues when converted into Canadian dollars given that global oil demand has proven robust.

Canada also holds an advantage via the interest rate differential between the two nations, something that may underpin EUR/CAD direction in Q4. Not only that, but due to a recent uptick in headline inflation in Canada, markets have priced in a near 50/50 chance that the Bank of Canada will hike rates again in October.

Implied Interest Rate Odds

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, Prepared by Richard Snow

In August, Canadian headline inflation not only rose but it surpassed already elevated forecasts of 3.8% to print at an even 4%. July inflation was 3.3% which was already up from June’s 2.8%, establishing a worrying trend of rising data points. The threat of higher price pressures may not cause immediate panic but if it filters into the core measure, officials may have to raise interest rates to 5.25% before year end.

Canadian headline inflation (CPI)

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, Prepared by Richard Snow

The technical picture presents what looks like the formation of a head and shoulders pattern, a well-known long-term reversal formation. At the time of writing, prices are yet to breach and close below the neckline on the weekly chart which is the first step in how these patterns tend to play out. Thereafter a pullback towards the neckline (as resistance) can be observed before the bearish momentum has the opportunity to kick in.

Therefore, in the event prices head lower in Q4, a pullback towards 1.4280 opens the door to a move down to the psychological level of 1.4100. There are no clear and obvious targets thereafter apart from 1.3700 which is a fair distance away. The trade can be considered invalidated in the event price action closes below 1.4280 and reverses higher to break 1.4430 to the upside.

EUR/CAD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: Tradingview, Prepared by Richard Snow

For more top trades and ideas, see the full list of top trades for the final quarter of 2023:

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
2023-10-07 01:00:30
Australian Dollar Q4 Forecast: AUD Vulnerable as Headwinds Stack up
Australian Dollar Q4 Forecast: AUD Vulnerable as Headwinds Stack up
2023-10-06 22:00:26
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Further Upside Post Hot NFP Print
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Further Upside Post Hot NFP Print
2023-10-06 14:49:56
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CAD
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023