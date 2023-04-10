Q2 Trade Idea - Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: WTI to Head Lower in Q2 as Fundamentals Weaken
2023-04-09 01:00:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility May See Range Breaks across Markets but Trends Might be Short-Lived
2023-04-10 00:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can the Japanese Yen rely on its safe-haven appeal in Q2 - Will USD retaliate?
2023-04-10 06:00:28
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
More View More
Q2 Trade Idea - Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?

Q2 Trade Idea - Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Silver is continuing to benefit from the current economic backdrop as sticky, global inflation worries and recessionary fears continue to swirl. And with these worries likely to remain in the coming quarter, the price of silver could continue to move higher and test recent levels of resistance.

The daily chart shows silver’s positive performance since mid-March with the precious metal rallying around 17% off its March 10 swing low. This rally has seen silver trade through the 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, adding credibility to the move. A pattern of higher lows and higher highs remains in place with the next target seen just above $24.50. Above here, multi-month highs at $26.21 and $26.94 come into focus. The CCI indicator is currently showing silver as overbought so a period of consolidation may be required before the next leg higher.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image1.png
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The silver /gold ratio also shows silver underperformance against gold since mid-December 2022 with only the recent rally breaking the pair out of the downward channel in the last couple of days. The pair have also moved above the 20-day moving average and near both the 50- and 200-day moving averages. A confirmed break above here would allow the silver/gold spread further room to move higher. The spread pair are also in overbought territory so as above a period of consolidation may be seen in the short term.

Silver/Gold Spread Daily Price Chart

image2.png

While both charts show the current move higher to be potentially overdone, both setups look positive for silver not just to move higher but for it to also outperform gold as well. The next three months may see silver shine even brighter.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Volatility May See Range Breaks across Markets but Trends Might be Short-Lived
Volatility May See Range Breaks across Markets but Trends Might be Short-Lived
2023-04-10 00:00:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: WTI to Head Lower in Q2 as Fundamentals Weaken
Oil Fundamental Forecast: WTI to Head Lower in Q2 as Fundamentals Weaken
2023-04-09 01:00:16
Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight
Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight
2023-04-05 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: On a Knife Edge as Key Confluence Area Reached
Silver Price Forecast: On a Knife Edge as Key Confluence Area Reached
2023-04-04 13:31:04
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023