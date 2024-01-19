Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
ECB Minutes Shift Focus to Wages: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Setups
2024-01-18 14:08:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Under Pressure From Pared Back Interest Rate Cut Expectations
2024-01-18 12:30:51
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
2024-01-19 09:09:50
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
2024-01-18 09:01:14
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
Yen Scores Small, Nervous Gains On US Dollar In Wait For Japan CPI
2024-01-18 16:00:03
More View More
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops

Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

UK Retail Sales, GBP/USD Analysis

  • UK retail sales contracts at fastest monthly rate since the Covid affected period of January 2021
  • Choppy GBP/USD price action remains undeterred – highlighting key horizontal levels
  • Bank of England rate decision presents the next major event risk on the horizon
  • Take a look at our brand new Pound Sterling Q1 forecast below:
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK retail sales fell 2.4% in December 2023 when compared to the same month in 2022, led by notable declines in both food and non-food store volumes as consumers feel the effect of higher interest rates.

Non-store retailers (mainly online retailers) also witnessed a drop in sales volumes by 2.1%, but unlike the above-mentioned segments, online stores came off a 1.1% drop in November.

December’s decrease was the largest monthly fall since January 2021 when covid restrictions affected sales.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

GBP/USD Immediate Response

Sterling lost a bit of ground early this morning in the wake of the report, dropping around 30 pips over a 90 minute period.

GBP/USD 5-Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Choppy GBP/USD Price Action Remains Undeterred

GBP/USD has developed even further into this trend of sideways price action, although, the peak and trough provide a decent bit of mileage to work with. Picking a direction in the pair has therefore been difficult, with a more prudent approach to consider entries near key horizontal levels that have thus far contained the majority of price action since mid-December.

The two major levels here are 1.2794 and 1.2585. The most recent move came after the UK employment rate held steady but more importantly UK inflation ticked higher. A lift in inflation has been seen in the UK, US and EU but appears to have aided sterling recently.

GBP/USD tested the underside of the trading range at 1.2585 before the economic data provided a boost, seeing the pair above both the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). Continued bullish momentum appears like a major challenge as the US dollar has regained some lost ground after treasury yields successfully halted prior declines this week. Fading upside momentum is rather notable on the MACD indicator, revealing a steady decline.

With all of this considered, range trading remains a prudent approach – underscoring the importance of key horizontal levels and relative effectiveness of economic data to provide a catalyst in one direction or another. The next major event is the Bank of England rate decision in the 1st of February.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 1% 1%
Weekly 13% -7% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Stands Tall, Technical Setups on USD/CAD and AUD/USD
US Dollar Stands Tall, Technical Setups on USD/CAD and AUD/USD
2024-01-18 18:00:00
Yen Scores Small, Nervous Gains On US Dollar In Wait For Japan CPI
Yen Scores Small, Nervous Gains On US Dollar In Wait For Japan CPI
2024-01-18 16:00:03
ECB Minutes Shift Focus to Wages: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Setups
ECB Minutes Shift Focus to Wages: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Setups
2024-01-18 14:08:22
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
2024-01-18 09:01:14
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024