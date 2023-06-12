​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of this week’s US inflation data and several central bank meetings.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Retest of 100-Day MA Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-06-12 10:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades
2023-06-11 04:00:11
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of this week’s US inflation data and several central bank meetings.

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Analysis, Prices, and Charts

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

​​​FTSE 100 recovers from last week’s lows

​​The FTSE 100 recovers from last week’s lows but so far remains below its May-to-June downtrend line at 7,610 ahead of Tuesday’s UK unemployment and Wednesday’s GDP and industrial production data.

​While Friday’s low at 7,546 underpins, the late May and current June highs at 7,655 to 7,660 may still be reached, though. ​Minor support above this level can be spotted at last Tuesday’s 7,555 low. ​Resistance above May to June downtrend line at 7,610 lies at Friday’s high at 7,619.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023

DAX 40 once more tries to head higher

​The DAX 40 is trying to reach last Wednesday’s high at 16,048 before the publication of Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment data for June on Tuesday. Above this level beckons the late May high at 16,080.

​An advance and daily chart close above the 16,080 high would eye last week’s 16,115 high, above which lies the May all-time record high at 16,333. ​As long as Thursday’s low at 15,886 underpins, further upside is likely to unfold.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023

S&P 500 is on track to reach Monday’s nine-month high

​On Friday, the S&P 500 rallied to a nine-month high at 4,322, close to its August 2022 peak at 4,325, as traders await this week’s US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Junerate decision.

​​With the majority of traders believing that the Fed is to leave its rates unchanged at its June meeting, risk-on sentiment remains in play. The August peak at 4,325 zone will remain in sight as long as no slip through Thursday’s low at 4,257 occurs.

​​Potential support comes in along the wedge support line at 4,290, a fall through which may have potentially bearish implications, however. Below it and last week’s 4,257 low, significant support can be spotted between the mid-to-late May highs at 4,234 to 4,214.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

