​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of this week’s US inflation data and several central bank meetings.

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

​​​FTSE 100 recovers from last week’s lows

​​The FTSE 100 recovers from last week’s lows but so far remains below its May-to-June downtrend line at 7,610 ahead of Tuesday’s UK unemployment and Wednesday’s GDP and industrial production data.

​While Friday’s low at 7,546 underpins, the late May and current June highs at 7,655 to 7,660 may still be reached, though. ​Minor support above this level can be spotted at last Tuesday’s 7,555 low. ​Resistance above May to June downtrend line at 7,610 lies at Friday’s high at 7,619.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023

​DAX 40 once more tries to head higher

​The DAX 40 is trying to reach last Wednesday’s high at 16,048 before the publication of Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment data for June on Tuesday. Above this level beckons the late May high at 16,080.

​An advance and daily chart close above the 16,080 high would eye last week’s 16,115 high, above which lies the May all-time record high at 16,333. ​As long as Thursday’s low at 15,886 underpins, further upside is likely to unfold.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023

​S&P 500 is on track to reach Monday’s nine-month high

​On Friday, the S&P 500 rallied to a nine-month high at 4,322, close to its August 2022 peak at 4,325, as traders await this week’s US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Junerate decision.

​​With the majority of traders believing that the Fed is to leave its rates unchanged at its June meeting, risk-on sentiment remains in play. The August peak at 4,325 zone will remain in sight as long as no slip through Thursday’s low at 4,257 occurs.

​​Potential support comes in along the wedge support line at 4,290, a fall through which may have potentially bearish implications, however. Below it and last week’s 4,257 low, significant support can be spotted between the mid-to-late May highs at 4,234 to 4,214.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - June 12, 2023