Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Ahead of Next Week’s Central Bank Meetings.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Ahead of Next Week’s Central Bank Meetings.

Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Ahead of Next Week’s Central Bank Meetings.

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Analysis, Prices, and Charts

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

​​​FTSE 100 continues to struggle

​ ​Given the swathe of ex-dividend names on Thursday, the FTSE 100 continues to struggle, lagging other global indices which have shown signs of strength on hopes that the Fed will opt to leave its hiking campaign on pause for longer after jobless claims came in weaker than expected.

​The FTSE 100 still has the late May and current June highs at 7,655 to 7,660 in its sights. It will continue to do so as long as this week's 7,555 low underpins.

​Minor support above this level can be spotted at Thursday’s 7,588 low.

​Immediate resistance is seen along its May to June tentative resistance line at 7,624, a rise above which will target the 7,655 to 7,660 zone. A rise above this zonewould put the mid-May low at 7,679 on the map.

​Further up meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,727.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart - June 9, 2023

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DAX 40 still tries to head higher

​The DAX 40 is once again trying to reach a late May high at 16,080 on the back of a stronger close on Wall Street.

​This is the case despite the Eurozone technically sinking into a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a revised 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and the final three months of 2022, showing two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

​A rise and daily chart close above the 16,080 high would target last week’s 16,115 high, above which lies the May all-time record high at 16,333.

​As long as Thursday’s low at 15,886 underpins, further upside is expected to be seen.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart - June 9, 2023

S&P 500 remains on track to reach Monday’s nine-month high

​​On Monday, the S&P 500 rallied to a nine-month high at 4,299, close to its August 2022 peak at 4,325, as traders await next week’s Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting (FOMC).

​With the general expectation being that the Fed is to hold its rates steady at its June meeting, stock markets continue to look for a short-term bid. The 4,299 to 4,325 zone will remain in focus as long as no slip through Thursday’s low at 4,257 is seen.

​Potential retracements should find minor support at this week’s 4,267 to 4,257 lows, below which sits far more significant support between the mid-to-late May highs at 4,234 to 4,214.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - June 9, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as expectations of a Fed hike in June diminish.
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as expectations of a Fed hike in June diminish.
2023-06-07 09:30:46
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023