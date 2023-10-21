Oil Weekly Forecast: Technicals Hint at Further Upside but Geopolitics Holds the Key

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
2023-10-20 04:30:00
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Set for Second Weekly Advance as Tensions Ramp Up
2023-10-20 11:09:26
Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls
2023-10-19 16:00:49
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Investors Seek Out Golds Safety
2023-10-20 07:57:07
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
2023-10-20 04:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japanese Yen Staggers Towards 150
2023-10-21 04:00:07
Japanese Yen Scoping 150 Plus as US Dollar Consolidates. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-20 01:00:00
More View More
Oil Weekly Forecast: Technicals Hint at Further Upside but Geopolitics Holds the Key

Oil Weekly Forecast: Technicals Hint at Further Upside but Geopolitics Holds the Key

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

WTI OIL PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

WTI TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

Elevate your trading skills with an extensive analysis of Oils prospects, incorporating insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Download your free Q4 guide now!!

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI OIL WEEK IN REVIEW

Crude Oil is on course for another bullish week despite a sluggish Friday that saw Oil prices fluctuate between gains and losses. Geopolitical developments continue to overshadow the usual fundamentals such inventories data and comments from OPEC officials.

Most Read: Oil Embargo of 1973 and Potential Implications

Earlier in the week the deal between Venezuela and the United States regarding the lifting of sanctions and a temporary license of 6 months was seen as a potential positive. Market participants had hoped this would inject a fresh glut of supply to markets and thus helping lower oil prices. However, experts warned that most probably will not be the case given the conditions of the Oil fields and infrastructure due to underinvestment and sanctions. OPEC for its part sung a similar tune stating that they do not see the lifting of sanctions as having any major impact in the short-term. All of the above hinting at time before the return of pre-sanctions output by Venezuela.

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The comments by experts and OPEC could not have come at a worse time as it was compounded by the start of a ground offensive by Israel into Gaza and fresh attacks at Israel and US bases in Lebanon and Iraq respectively. Although this was not the work of any country but rather various rebel and terror groups in the region the fear of contagion grew and helped Oil prices regain the $90 a barrel even if it proved temporary. Heading into the weekend and major developments on the Geopolitical front could see oil prices gap up or down when markets open Sunday evening.

RISK EVENTS FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Next week sees a return of a jam-packed calendar with a host of high impact data events from a host of countries. The US GDP will be key as well as interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada (BoC) and some inflation data from among others Australia.

A positive GDP reading from the US should keep Oil bulls interested. Market participants had feared a global slowdown in Q4 this year and in the US as well which could have seen demand fears rise and thus pushing oil prices lower. So far there are signs that certain countries are experiencing a slowdown but that hasn’t been enough to deter Oil bulls as the extension of the OPEC production cuts were also extended.

Now toward the end of last week we heard the US Government hopes to buy 6 million barrels of Oil for the strategic petroleum reserve by January, according to the US Department of Energy. According to the reports the department hopes to sign agreements to purchase Oil at $79 a barrel. Any news regarding this could also lead to some short-term volatility.

Another area is Venezuela now that US sanctions on oil have been lifted. Despite reports that not much will change in the short-term by OPEC and analysts alike should Venezuela spring any sort of surprise this could stoke volatility and push oil prices lower.

Lastly the Middle East tensions are likely to remain front and center as tensions escalate. There are many risks posed by an escalation which could include an Oil embargo, blocking of the Hormuz Straight or other supply chain issues.

In short though, no concrete events that I could point to as the main risk driver next week. Rather a lot of ifs/buts when it come to the geopolitical and fundamental risks heading into the week ahead.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

For Tips and Tricks to Trading Oil, Download Your Free Guide Now!!

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart – October 20, 2023

image2.png

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart for WTI shows a strong uptrend with a potential higher high looking more likely given that the weekly candle looks set to close as a hammer. If we look at the technical picture from an elliot wave perspective, we are potentially beginning wave 5 which would mean one more rally and a fresh high before a pullback. This would bring first resistance around 92.42 come into focus before recent high around the 95.00 mark. This does seem to tie in with the Fundamentals at play as a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine situation at this stage does not seem likely. A ceasefire would significantly alter the outlook and could see the technicals take a backseat to a deeper retracement first.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – October 20, 2023

Source: TradingView

The daily timeframe gives us more of a mixed picture as Fridays daily candle just turned red at the time of writing. There is immediate support just below the current price though with the 20-day MA resting at 87.58. A break lower here will have to navigate support at 85.96 before the recent lows around 83.00 mark comes into focus.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye Out For

Resistance levels:

  • $90.00
  • $92.42
  • $95.00

Key support levels:

  • $87.58
  • $85.96
  • $83.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, 61% of retail traders now holding long positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that Oil Prices may be set for a fall?

For a more in-depth look at Client Sentiment on the SPX and how to use it in your trading download your free guide below!!

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -14% -6%
Weekly -10% -2% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Await ECB. Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Await ECB. Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
2023-10-21 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA – From Implicit to Explicit – Crunch Time
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA – From Implicit to Explicit – Crunch Time
2023-10-20 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-10-20 15:30:44
US Dollar Forecast: DXY at the Mercy Geopolitical Developments
US Dollar Forecast: DXY at the Mercy Geopolitical Developments
2023-10-15 10:00:09
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 22h
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023