Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Powers Towards Parity
2022-10-04 16:00:18
2022-10-04 16:00:37
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Oil Soars as OPEC+ Mulls Huge Output Cut to Defend Prices. What Now for Crude?
2022-10-04 17:30:00
2022-10-04 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC Meeting as Markets Weigh Rising Rates
2022-10-04 03:00:00
2022-10-04 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: In Bounce-mode for Now
2022-10-04 13:00:03
2022-10-04 13:00:03
Market Recap: US Equity Indices Bounce to Begin Q4
2022-10-03 20:30:11
2022-10-03 20:30:11
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Extends Rally, Buoyed by Falling Yields and a Weaker Dollar
2022-10-04 10:47:23
2022-10-04 10:47:23
Gold Prices May Rise Short-Term After Soft US ISM Data Crushed the US Dollar
2022-10-04 00:00:00
2022-10-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
2022-10-04 09:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-10-04 12:00:00
2022-10-04 12:00:00
Oil Soars as OPEC+ Mulls Huge Output Cut to Defend Prices. What Now for Crude?

Diego Colman, Strategist

OIL PRICES FORECAST

  • Oil prices blast higher on reports that OPEC+ will deliver a substantial output cut this week to support the market
  • WTI and Brent’s near-term outlook appears to be improving following the steep sell-off over the past several months
  • This article looks at key WTI technical levels to keep an eye on in the coming days

Most Read: Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC Meeting as Markets Weigh Rising Rates

Oil prices rallied on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, with WTI futures jumping more than 3% above $85.00 per barrel, supported by risk-on mood on Wall Street and a softer U.S. dollar. However, the main bullish catalyst has been the news that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), who will meet in Vienna on Wednesday to decide on production policy, will deliver a substantial supply cut to stabilize the market, even if physical fundamentals remain extremely tight.

There have been several leaks, but the most credible reports suggest that OPEC+ could slash production by one to two million bpd in an effort to avoid further weakness in the energy space following the sharp sell-off in recent months. By way of context, Brent was trading around $115 in mid-June, but has plunged towards $85 in late September on fears that the global economy could be headed for a damaging recession amid rapidly tightening financial conditions.

The anticipated output reduction is likely discounted by now, judging by how much crude benchmarks have risen since last week, so we may not see a significant reaction to the official decision tomorrow. However, the cartel's actions may act as a floor for the commodity going forward, preventing speculators from triggering another extreme and unwarranted sell-off on weak demand bets.

In terms of the near-term outlook, oil’s prospects appear to be improving. OPEC's apparent intention to defend prices to protect producers’ revenues, improving Chinese demand after the Covid-19 lockdowns, the end of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s releases, and the upcoming EU ban on Russian petroleum exports should create a more benign environment for WTI and Brent. This means both commodities may have more upside heading into year’s end.

Related: How to Trade Oil - Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI prices have rallied towards a key technical resistance near the ~$87.00 area following recent gains. If bulls manage to overcome this barrier in the coming sessions, bullish impetus could strengthen, paving the way for an advance towards the psychological $90 level. On further strength, the focus shifts to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March/September selloff at ~$97.00. On the other hand, if sellers return to trigger a bearish reversal from current levels, the first support to take into account appears at $83.50, followed by last month’s lows.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

WTI Oil Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

