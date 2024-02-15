 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
More View More
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows

Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (Brent, WTI Crude) Analysis

  • Marginal Cushing stock build could limit oil upside, IEA revises oil demand growth lower
  • Brent crude oil flirts with the 200-day SMA
  • WTI testing major zone of resistance into the end of the week
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Marginal Cushing Stock Build Could Limit Oil Upside

US oil stocks in Cushing Oklahoma rose slightly at the end of last week, which may cap oil upside towards the end of this week. Oil storage figures have recovered in February after January witnessed multiple drawdowns. Storage figures are just one part of a multi-factor fundamental mix that is in play at the moment. One of the major determinants of the oil price is the concern around the global economic outlook, particularly as the UK and Japan confirmed their respective economies entered into a recession at in the final quarter of 2023.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Europe’s economy has narrowly avoided a technical recession while Chinese authorities are desperate to reverse the deteriorating investor sentiment and stock market malaise. A significant proportion of oil demand growth comes from China each year but with another year of sub-par economic growth forecast for the world’s second largest economy, the potential for oversupply plagues the oil market.

EIA and OPEC forecasts for oil demand growth are diverging after the International Energy Association (IEA) revised its estimate lower, from 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.22 million bpd. OPEC on Tuesday maintained its loftier 2.25 million bpd estimate, highlighting the increasing uncertainty around global supply and demand dynamics.

Brent Crude Oil Flirts with the 200-Day SMA

The Brent crude chart below shows the oil market’s V-shaped recovery (highlighted in purple) as the commodity’s price tracked the Chinese stock market before the week-long Lunar New Year Holiday.

Oil prices appear to have found resistance around $83.50 but are yet to close above the recent swing high of $84. In recent trading sessions oil has recovered from a sharp decline which occurred around the same time the Chinese stock sold off rapidly.

In the absence of a further bullish catalyst from here, prices may consolidate or head lower. $83.50 has proven difficult to overcome since the end of last year, suggesting a return towards $77 is not out of the question.

Brent Crude Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI Testing Major Zone of Resistance into the end of the Week

US crude, like Brent, also finds itself surrounded by resistance. In this case, it is the intersection of the major long-term level of $77.40 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). A daily close above this marker highlights channel resistance. If resistance proves too tough to conquer, prices may continue to oscillate within the range by heading towards channel support and $72.50.

WTI Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High
Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High
2024-02-12 09:22:06
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation to Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation to Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead
2024-02-10 10:00:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024