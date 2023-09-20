 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Snapshot: EUR/USD on Fed Watch, UK CPI Tests EUR/GBP Range
2023-09-20 11:09:39
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Preview: GBP Hangs on by a Thread
2023-09-20 12:28:00
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable to Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
More View More
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook

Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (WTI, Brent) News and Analysis

  • Shell forced to halt unit at Europe’s biggest refinery- exacerbating tight supply
  • EIA storage data reveals continuing trend of crude drawdowns – adding to tailwinds
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Shell Forced to Halt Unit at Europe’s Biggest Refinery – Exacerbating Tight Supply

In yesterday’s oil market update the possibility of a pullback arose as intra-day prices retreated from the daily high. After yesterday’s red candle, price action continued lower in the lead up to the FOMC meeting later this evening, however, news of Shell being forced to halt a unit at Europe’s biggest refinery is likely to exacerbate an already tight oil market – pushing prices higher.

Brent crude oil appeared on track towards $91.42 but posted an intra-day reversal thus far – suggesting the broader oil pullback may be short-lived. The fundamentally tight oil market stands in the way of a deeper decline, despite being heavily overbought. $96.50 reemerges as resistance. Markets will be fixated on the Fed’s projections later this evening with oil markets scrutinizing the GDP estimate. A stronger US economy bodes well for oil prices.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

In addition, EIA storage data for the week ending 15 September confirms the recent trend of diminishing US crude oil inventories. Not that the oil market needed it, but the Shell news and storage data adds to the existing tailwind that was set in place after the output cuts came into force in July.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

WTI crude oil ran out of steam ahead of $93, but the pullback – like Brent crude oil – appears under threat already. The bullish structure remains in tact and $93 appears as resistance with $88.13 and $86.00 the next levels of support.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The oil market is inextricably linked to demand and supply dynamics. Find out what these are and how they influence oil prices below:

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Hints at Deeper Pullback Despite Net Short Positioning

image4.png

Oil- US Crude:Retail trader data shows 39.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.54 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to rise. However, recent changes in sentiment warn that prices may soon reverse despite the fact that traders are net short.

Find out how to read IG client sentiment and incorporate it into your trading process:

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -12% -4%
Weekly 3% -2% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
2023-09-19 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
2023-09-18 16:10:22
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023