 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EU Core Inflation Remains Sticky, EUR/USD Testing 1.0800 Again
2024-03-01 10:55:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
2024-03-01 16:10:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Yen Appeal Proves Short-lived, Wage Data in Focus
2024-03-01 09:11:15
More View More
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease

Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) News and Analysis

  • OPEC+ extends supply cuts for Q2, Russia forced into further cuts
  • Brent crude oil starts the week on the back foot despite extra Russian cuts
  • WTI oil signals bullish fatigue as prices pullback towards key level
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts for Q2, Russia Forced into Further Cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, otherwise known as OPEC+, decided to extend supply cuts into the second quarter of this year, as expected. Therefore, the market reaction was rather muted at the start of the week despite the one surprising detail of the decision which was the additional Russian cuts of 471,000 barrels per day (bpd) – a result of lower refinery runs due to Ukrainian drone strikes.

Oil importers and consumers have benefitted from lower oil prices and a general decline in the US dollar since their respective highs in September/October. The global growth slowdown has materialized via the reality of technical recessions in major economies like the UK and Japan, with the European Union close on their heels. China, which makes up the majority of oil demand growth each year, has also struggled to revitalise its economy, keeping oil prices capped. This week, Chinese officials meet to decide on growth targets for the year and other strategic measures but to date, accommodative measures have proven to provide limited relief. The growth target is expected to be set at the same level as 2023, “around 5%”.

Another factor weighing on oil upside is the record levels of non-OPEC supply entering the market, with the US the main contributor. The graph below shows the longer-term uptrend in US oil production.

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, @JKempEnergy, EIA, prepared by Richard Snow

Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot

Brent crude oil accelerated at the end of last week, rising on the back of a weaker dollar. The dollar eased in response to some potentially concerning manufacturing data in the US as a forward-looking indicator, ‘new orders’ turned lower. Naturally, markets will be more focused on US services figures tomorrow to confirm if a similar uptick has emerged in the sector responsible for the majority of US GDP.

At the start of this week, Brent crude is rather flat but trades above the prior level of resistance around $83.50. The next levels of resistance appear at $87 and $89 with price above both the 200 and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA). In the event bulls fail to build momentum from here, $82 appears as support which coincides with the 200 SMA and $77 remains the next level of significance to the downside.

Brent Crude Oil (UK Oil) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The oil market is heavily dependent on the forces of demand and supply, geopolitics and global economic growth. Find out all of the fundamental considerations all oil traders should be aware of:

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

WTI Oil Signals Bullish Fatigue as Prices Pullback Towards Key Level

The WTI chart presents the broader uptrend in oil, but signs of fatigue appear ahead of channel resistance. Friday’s upper wick and today’s slightly slower start, hint at a shorter-term pullback towards $77.40 and the 200 SMA.

Economic data from the US this week (services ISM, NFP) and important meetings in China, could direct oil prices towards the end of the week.

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
2024-03-02 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Fundamentals & Technicals at Odds, What Now for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Outlook: Fundamentals & Technicals at Odds, What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-03-01 00:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As PCE Data Show Inflation Decelerating As Hoped
Gold Prices Rise As PCE Data Show Inflation Decelerating As Hoped
2024-02-29 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024