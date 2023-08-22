 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast Latest: Will Flash PMIs Spark Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY?
2023-08-22 13:30:00
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
2023-08-22 00:23:40
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Asia Day Ahead: Heavy-Lifting from US Tech Overnight as Nvidia Results in Focus
2023-08-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Potential for More Pound Strength
2023-08-22 07:53:40
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
More View More
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns

Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Analysis

  • China crucial to oil demand outlook, data sensitivity expected
  • Brent crude oil and WTI eas ahead of EIA storage data and Jackson Hole
  • IG client sentiment briefly shifted net long – complicating the outlook
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

China Crucial to Oil Demand Outlook, Data Sensitivity Expected

China remains central to the oil outlook for the second half of the year. In fact, China is set to account for 60% of total oil demand growth this year. Therefore, the influence of worsening fundamental data coming out of China is likely to cause some nervousness around, what is currently, a tight oil market. Global oil demand is anticipated to grow by around 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) to a record 101.8 mbpd.

However, the deteriorating data out of China is yet to have a significant effect on oil prices as markets digest the relative outperformance experienced in the US. Hiking interest rates at record pace was meant to result in increased unemployment and below trend growth. In reality, the US jobs market has eased only slightly while GDP growth has shot up as recently as Q2, with the Fed anticipating another bumper quarter for Q3 (according to data gathered thus far). A tight oil market and improved risk sentiment this week suggest that oil prices may find support at the recent swing low with the potential to head higher.

Global Oil Demand

image1.png

Source: ING, prepared by Richard Snow

Brent Crude Oil Eases Ahead of EIA Storage Figures, Jackson Hole

The US dollar revealed signs of bullish fatigue and has since turned marginally lower, providing relief and counter-trend pullbacks. However, strong US treasury yields - on the back of strong US data which suggests rates will remain higher for longer – is likely to keep the dollar supported.

Nevertheless, oil has moved lower, towards the underside of the triangle pattern, potentially eying the swing low around $83 per barrel if the pullback is to continue. Further downside levels of interest emerge at $82 and the 200 day simple moving average (SMA).

A tighter oil market remains the base case despite the negative Chinese sentiment as OPEC+ continue agreed supply cuts while global demand is said to pick up into 2H. Therefore, the longer-term uptrend remains constructive above the 200 SMA, eying $87 and possibly even $89.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

The weekly oil chart shows the zoomed out picture of oil prices over time, which can be seen rising but remaining within that broad range of $71.50 to $89. A rejection of $89 sees prices edging lower for now.

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The WTI daily chart below provides a timeline of crucial levels to note as well as supply side revelations from OPEC that have had an instrumental effect on price discovery. The most bullish advance was spurred by additional, voluntary cuts to production from Saudi Arabia in an attempt to raise the price of the commodity.

The swing low followed by $77.40 remain key to bearish momentum, not to mention the 200 SMA narrowly below that. $82.50 and the general uptrend remain constructive provided the pullback moderates before crossing beneath the 200 SMA.

WTI Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

IG Client Sentiment Briefly Shifted Net-Long – Complicating the Outlook

IG client sentiment is mostly drawn upon in times of significant one-sided positioning during strong trending markets. Sentiment hovers around 50/50, lessening its usefulness for trend analysis.

IG Client Sentiment WTI Oil (US Crude)

image4.png

Source: DailyFX/IG, prepared by Richard Snow

Oil- US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to rise however, changes in daily and weekly positioning ought to be considered in the analysis process.

For more on how to read this contrarian indicator, read our dedicated guide to the topic below:

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -3% 2%
Weekly 5% -19% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-21 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023