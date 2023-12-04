 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
2023-12-04 15:16:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Breaking News: Gold Reaches All-Time Highs
2023-12-04 07:02:43
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Flies as US Yields Spring Back to Life, Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-12-04 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
More View More
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

OIL PRICE FORECAST:

Most Read: What is OPEC and What is Their Role in Global Markets?

Oil prices struggled for the majority of the day before finding some joy in the US session. The question is whether there is enough optimism among market participants to inspire a recovery in price?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

US OIL OUTPUT AND SPR RESERVES

The OPEC+ meeting last week failed to convince markets with the 2.2 million bpd seemingly falling short of market expectations. This is really interesting as it comes at a time when US Crude Oil production set a record for second successive month adding a challenge to OPEC+ as they look to keep prices under control. OPEC+ are looking to add more member states which in turn will allow them greater control over the price of Oil moving forward and limit the impact of what is known as ‘Free Riders’. Interesting times ahead just as the possibility of uncertainty in the Middle East rages on.

The US Energy Department Deputy Secretary said the United States is taking advantage of low oil prices and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as much as it can. The Deputy Secretary David Turk was quoted as saying that the amount is limited by physical constraints in the caverns. Will this aid a potential recovery in WTI prices?

VENEZUELAN OIL EXPORTS

Despite the optimism around the lifting of sanctions on Venezuelan oil, exports remain almost unchanged as discussed following the announcement. The lack of maintenance and infrastructure at oil fields coupled with long-standing loading delays as well as some shippers remaining reluctant to send vessels to the South American nation are all factors.

At present authorities are in negotiations with various middlemen in a bid to increase its exports with sales through intermediaries currently languishing around 57% of the total. OPEC+ did comment following the lifting at sanctions warning that any material impact will take a while to be felt.

image1.png

Source: REFINITIV

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking to the rest of the week and there is a raft of data releases due out particularly from the US which could pose some risks to Oil prices. We also have some Chinese mid-tier data out tomorrow which could give another sign as to the health of the Chinese economy together with US ISM Services PMI release. Both of which could potentially have an indirect impact on oil prices. I would also advise keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East and potential shipping routes facing challenges as the conflict continues to heat up.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical perspective, WTI is hovering close to the 473.00 a barrel support area which was the most recent lows in the middle of November. As things stand it does appear we are going to print a double bottom print today barring a late selloff. If that does occur it may bode well for WTI and a potential recovery if recent history is anything to go by.

As you can see on the chart below, we had a triple bottom print across June and July which was the start of the rally which led us to the $95 a barrel high printed late in September. It is important to note that we do have very strong resistance areas above current price with the $76 and $78 levels in particular likely to prove challenging.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – December 4, 2023

Source: TradingView

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 73.00
  • 71.00
  • 70.00

Resistance levels:

  • 76.00
  • 78.00
  • 80.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment data tells us that 85% of Traders are currently holding LONG positions. Given the contrarian view to client sentiment adopted here at DailyFX, does this mean we are destined to revisit recent lows and the $70 a barrel mark?

For a more in-depth look at WTI/Oil Price sentiment and the tips and tricks to utilize it, download the guide below.

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 20% 8%
Weekly 4% -10% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
2023-12-01 12:48:15
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Dec 4, 2023