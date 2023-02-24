 Skip to Content
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-24 16:00:08
Euro Price Forecast: German GDP Dampens Strong EZ Data This Week, US Core PCE in Focus
2023-02-24 10:25:29
News
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
News
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
2023-02-24 09:05:10
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-02-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
News
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Oil Talking Points:

  • WTI Crude Oil searches for resistance above $70 per barrel.
  • Brent Crude finds support above $80.00
  • Russia, Ukraine conflict reaches one year mark, adding pressure to the oil trajectory over the next year.
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Today marks the one-year anniversary since the invasion of Ukraine which has had detrimental effects on the oil and energy market.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and stringent lockdowns pushing WTI crude oil futures into negative territory for the first time in history, prices have rebounded, rising above the 80.00 handle.

As the economy rebounded and the conflict exacerbated supply constraints, both WTI and Brent Crude oil have remained above the 70.00 mark.

Since Russia is a major exporter of oil and other energy supplies, Brent crude has illustrated a slightly higher degree of sensitivity to the supply disruptions that drove BR Crude futures to a high of 139.13 in March of last year (07 March ‘22). Although the lockdowns in China have provided an additional catalyst for the short-term move, the reopening of the second largest economy has contributed to higher prices.

Brent Crude Oil Futures (BR1!) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While the 50-day MA (moving average) holds as resistance at $83.44, Brent crude remains suppressed, treading around $81.95. Although a reduction in supplies were temporarily offset by the lower demand, the descending trendline from the last year’s move has now come in as resistance at the psychological level of $82.00 p/b. A move higher brings the 88% retracement of the 2022 move into the spotlight at 82.79, paving the way for a break of the bearish trendline resistance.

WTI (CL1) Daily Chart

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -11% -4%
Weekly 1% -11% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For US WTI futures, a move above support at 73.6 has pushed prices toward the next level of psychological resistance at the upper bound of the descending triangle at 76.00. If prices are able to break the 50-day MA (at 77.56), there may be a probable retest of 80.00, with the opposite said true for a downward break of 73.60 (which could drive prices to the 70.00) mark.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
2023-02-24 09:05:10
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Gold Price Forecast: Path of Least Resistance May Be Lower on Real Yields Woes
2023-02-22 16:40:00
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
