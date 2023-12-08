November Jobs Report: Unemployment Falls and NFP Print Beats Forecast, DXY Advances

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Post GDP Revision
2023-12-07 21:00:12
EU Breaking News: EU GDP Revised Lower, Confirming Stagnant Growth
2023-12-07 10:45:35
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: $70 a Barrel Holds Firm as China Adds to Demand Concerns
2023-12-07 19:00:25
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices in Freefall as Pivotal Technical Support Caves In
2023-12-06 23:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Primed for US NFPs, Is Another Price Shock on the Cards?
2023-12-08 11:30:51
US Jobs Report Preview: What’s Next for Gold, US Dollar, Yields & Nasdaq 100?
2023-12-07 23:55:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: UK House Price Index Rises for 2nd Consecutive Month
2023-12-07 08:15:39
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-12-07 00:23:40
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Dec 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese GDP Strained by Rising Inflation and BoJ Spurs Hawkish Bets
2023-12-08 10:10:54
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Posts a Fresh Three-Month Low on BoJ Talk
2023-12-07 09:30:41
More View More
November Jobs Report: Unemployment Falls and NFP Print Beats Forecast, DXY Advances

November Jobs Report: Unemployment Falls and NFP Print Beats Forecast, DXY Advances

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

US NFP AND JOBS REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • The US Added 199,000 Jobs in June, Slightly Above the Forecasted Figure of 180,000.
  • The Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.7%, Remaining within a Range Below the 4% Mark.
  • Average Hourly Earnings Came in at 0.4% MoM with the YoY Print Holding Firm at 4.%.
  • To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The US added 199,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment growth is below the average monthly gain of 240,000 over the prior 12 months but is in line with job growth in recent months. The report is a really mixed ne for the Federal Reserve ahead of next week's meeting with an increase in hourly earnings and drop in unemployment not ideal for the Central Bank.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Job gains occurred in health care and government. Employment also increased in manufacturing, reflecting the return of workers from a strike. Employment in retail trade declined. Employment in manufacturing rose by 28,000, slightly less than expected, as automobile workers returned to work following the resolution of the UAW strike.

In November, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 12 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $34.10. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.0 percent. In November, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 12 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $29.30.

image2.png

Source: FinancialJuice

FOMC MEETING AND BEYOND

There have been a lot of positive of late for the US Federal Reserve with the 10Y yield falling back toward the 4%. The economy has shown signs of a slowdown, but the labor market and service sector remain a concern for the Central Bank as market participants crank up the rate cut bets.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

Today’s data although slightly better than estimates is not a game changer by any means. The beat on all three major releases today will definitely give the Fed food for thought as average earnings may keep demand elevated moving forward. It will no doubt be interesting to gauge where the rate cut bets will be once the dust settles from today’s jobs report and ahead of the FOMC Meeting. The question that I am left with is whether Fed Chair Powell may need to tailor his address at the upcoming meeting depending on market expectations.

MARKET REACTION

Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction on the DXY saw the dollar bounce aggressively before a pullback erased nearly all gains. Since then, we are seeing the DXY inch up ever so slightly as traders have eased their rate cut expectations slightly based on Fed swap pricing.

Key Levels Worth Watching:

Support Areas

  • 103.56
  • 103.00
  • 102.50

Resistance Areas

  • 104.28
  • 104.51
  • 105.00

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese GDP Strained by Rising Inflation and BoJ Spurs Hawkish Bets
Japanese GDP Strained by Rising Inflation and BoJ Spurs Hawkish Bets
2023-12-08 10:10:54
AUD Forecast: Australian Households Managing Tough Financial Conditions, RBA’s Brischetto
AUD Forecast: Australian Households Managing Tough Financial Conditions, RBA’s Brischetto
2023-12-08 06:58:09
US Jobs Report Preview: What’s Next for Gold, US Dollar, Yields & Nasdaq 100?
US Jobs Report Preview: What’s Next for Gold, US Dollar, Yields & Nasdaq 100?
2023-12-07 23:55:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Post GDP Revision
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Post GDP Revision
2023-12-07 21:00:12
Advertisement