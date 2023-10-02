Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Begin Q4 on a Cautious Note

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long
2023-10-01 23:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-10-02 04:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
More View More
Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Begin Q4 on a Cautious Note

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Begin Q4 on a Cautious Note

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Prices and Analysis

​​​Initial Nikkei 225 Monday rally fizzles out

​The Nikkei 225 began the day on a positive footing and rose to the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 32,415.9 as Japan Q3 business sentiment climbed the highest in five quarters before sellers regained the upper hand and pushed the index back down towards its 31,665.4 September low. ​It and the 25 August low at 31,563.2 may be revisited while the 55-day SMA caps. Were this level to give way in October, the August low at 31,251.2 would be eyed.

​Immediate resistance sits around the 32,000 mark and further minor resistance at the 22 September low at 32,167.9, followed by the mid-September low and the 55-day SMA at 32,396.5 to 32,415.7.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Download the Brand New Q4 Equity Outlook

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 begins Q4 below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA)

​The FTSE 100 tried to stay above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,650 on the last day of the third quarter but didn’t manage to do so and is beginning the last quarter of the year in a subdued mood. ​Resistance above the 200-day SMA can be spotted at Friday’s 7,675 high and the 7,688 June high. Further potential resistance comes in between the 7,723 July peak and the September high at 7,747. These highs will need to be exceeded for the psychological 7,800 mark and the 8 May high at 7,817 to be back in the frame.

​Minor support sits at last Wednesday’s low at 7,553. ​Only a fall through last week’s low at 7,523 would open the door to the psychological 7,500 region.

FTSE100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 mixed despite averted US government shutdown

​The S&P 500 begins the fourth quarter in a cautious mood despite US legislators agreeing to a temporary solution to keep the government open for 45 more days. ​A rise above not only Friday’s high at 4,332 needs to occur but also the late June to August lows at 4,328 to 4,337 for the 10 July low at 4,378 to be reached.

​Slips should find support around Friday’s low at 4,274 ahead of the September low at 4,239. Below it lies the major 4,214 to 4,187 support zone which consists of the early and late May highs and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Try to Recover Into Month End​​​
​​​Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Try to Recover Into Month End​​​
2023-09-29 09:29:59
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
2023-09-27 20:31:05
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After Rout
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After Rout
2023-09-27 07:58:03
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023