New Zealand Dollar Whipped by Jumbo Rate Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at Risk of Breakout as PMIs Hit but Follow Through Would be a Problem
2022-11-23 01:00:00
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
New Zealand Dollar Whipped by Jumbo Rate Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

New Zealand Dollar Whipped by Jumbo Rate Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, CPI, US Dollar, Federal Reserve - Talking Points

  • The New Zealand Dollar hit a volatility pocket after the RBNZ outsized hike
  • The 75 basis point lift is in the face of high inflation and a robust economy
  • Further aggressive tightening could be on the cards. Will that boost NZD/USD?

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The New Zealand Dollar eventually skipped higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the official cash rate (OCR) target by 75 basis points (bp) to 4.25% from 3.50%.

The initial price reaction was quite erratic before the Kiwi found higher ground as it moved above 0.6190. A move above the recent peak of 0.6206 would make a new three month high.

The jumbo hike was mostly anticipated, with the overnight index swaps (OIS) market pricing in 66 bp prior to the decision. Most economist surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a 75 bp increase, although a minority were expecting 50 bp.

Prior to today’s decision, the RBNZ had raised their official cash rate by 50 bp at five consecutive meetings before this acceleration to 75 bp. This is the first change of this magnitude since the OCR inflation targeting regime was introduced in the 1999.

NZ Inflation is currently running at 7.2% year-on-year to the end of the third quarter. The bank has an inflation target band of 1-3%.

It would seem that the picking up of steam in price pressures pushed the RBNZ to their jumbo hike, after 3Q quarter-on-quarter inflation came in a 2.2%

Additionally, a tight labour market is showing the jobs market being above the RBNZ’s own measure of maximum sustainable level of employment. The unemployment rate remains near multi-generational lows at 3.3%.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The RBNZ said, “Core consumer price inflation is too high, employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level, and near-term inflation expectations have risen.”

With all the heat in the economy, a potential trigger for the outsized hike could be the fact that the RBNZ will not be meeting again for three months, on the 22nd of February 2023.

Of course, the Kiwi Dollar remains susceptible to external factors, not least has been the US Dollar of late with the Federal Reserve on their own inflation fight. The Fed have hiked by 75 bp three times and are anticipated by to lift by 50 bp at their December meeting.

After today’s meeting, the OIS market is now pricing the OCR to be near 6% in August next year, while the Fed is priced to be around 5% for their target rate.

NZD/USD REACTION TO RBNZ RATE HIKE

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

RBNZ Preview: Why the RBNZ May Favor 75 bps so Late into the Cycle
RBNZ Preview: Why the RBNZ May Favor 75 bps so Late into the Cycle
2022-11-22 15:30:20
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
2022-11-22 09:30:00
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bullish
AUD/NZD