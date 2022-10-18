New Zealand Dollar Elevated by Rate Hike Risk. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak Schedule for the Week Ahead
2022-10-17 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
2022-10-18 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-10-17 14:30:35
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-17 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Soars as Truss Hastens Efforts to Regain Credibility
2022-10-17 17:30:00
Fedspeak Schedule for the Week Ahead
2022-10-17 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2022-10-18 01:00:05
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-10-17 20:10:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Elevated by Rate Hike Risk. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

New Zealand Dollar Elevated by Rate Hike Risk. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, CPI, US Dollar, AUD/NZD - Talking Points

  • The New Zealand Dollar has firmed after CPI data beat expectations
  • The figures reveal price pressures took off in the 3rd quarter despite higher rates
  • All eyes are now on the RBNZ. If they hike aggressively, will that boost NZD/USD?

{{GUIDE|TOP}}

The New Zealand Dollar has been steadily climbing since hotter than-expected inflation data crossed the wires earlier today.

The inflation figures showed headline CPI for the third quarter hit 2.2%, way above forecasts of 1.5% and well clear of 1.7% seen over the second quarter.

This put year-on-year New Zealand CPI running at 7.2% to the end of September, just below the prior reading of 7.3%, which was the highest in 30 years. A Bloomberg survey of economists was anticipating 6.5% for the annual number.

NZD/USD REACTION TO CPI DATA

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Of concern for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the re-acceleration in price pressures and this may see a recalibration of rate hikes going forward. The slight dip in the annual number is due to a minuscule downward revision, not an easing of inflation duress.

Earlier this month, the central bank lifted its official cash rate from 3.0% to 3.50% as the market had anticipated.

After today’s figures, the market is leaning toward a potential 75 basis points (bps) tightening with 70 bps now priced into the Index Overnight Swap (OIS) calculations. The next RBNZ meeting is on the 23rd of November and several New Zealand-based economists have also raised their forecasts to a 75 bps lift at that gathering.

A move of such magnitude would bring the RBNZ into lockstep with the Federal Reserve. They are forecasted to raise their target rate by 75 bps at their 2nd November conclave. The Fed’s aggressive hiking cycle has helped to underpin the US Dollar throughout 2022.

The outlook for NZ rates stands in contrast to Australia’s Reserve Bank which appears to be shying away from its own inflation fight. The RBA raised rates by 25 bps at their meeting earlier this month, rather than 50 bps forecast.

The RBA will get its third quarter CPI data on the 26th of October, ahead of the monetary policy committee meeting on the 1st November. The apparent divergence in policy has seen AUD/NZD move lower today.

Looking ahead, NZ trade data will be released on Friday and could be another driver of NZD/USD price action.

{{GUIDE|TRADE_THE_NEWS}}

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2022-10-18 01:00:05
Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to Another Slowdown in Canada CPI
Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to Another Slowdown in Canada CPI
2022-10-17 21:30:05
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-10-17 20:10:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Soars as Truss Hastens Efforts to Regain Credibility
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Soars as Truss Hastens Efforts to Regain Credibility
2022-10-17 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Mixed
AUD/NZD