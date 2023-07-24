New Zealand Dollar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
2023-07-21 12:00:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Outlook: Stronger USD, Yields Prompt a Pullback Ahead of FOMC
2023-07-21 13:00:29
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Positive Retail Sales Temporarily Lifts the Pound
2023-07-21 07:54:41
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
More View More
New Zealand Dollar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Setups

New Zealand Dollar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD - Outlook:

  • NZD remains within its well-established range.
  • Tentative signs at best that AUD/USD is attempting to form a higher base.
  • EUR/NZD needs to break above 1.81 is needed for the upward pressure to resume.
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Those looking for directional plays in the New Zealand dollar against some of its peers may have to wait a little longer, at least until there are signs of divergence in monetary policy outlooks.

Converging monetary policy outlooks have left currency pairs to the ebb and flow of data, which tends to be at best noise unless viewed from a zoomed-out perspective. In this regard, the key focus is on the US Fed rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates one last time this year, with the key focus on its forward guidance.

A hawkish hike could provide support to the US dollar globally. A more data-dependent / ‘wait-and-watch’ could put USD back within its recent ranges, whereas a dovish hike could exert downward pressure on USD, boosting NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold earlier this month, with a view that NZ rates are at their peak. However, stubbornly high NZ inflation (climbed 1.1% on-month in the June quarter Vs 0.9% expected) complicates the policy outlook. Markets are pricing in around a 50% chance of another RBNZ rate hike with no rate cuts until mid-2024.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

NZD/USD: Looking for a clear direction

On technical charts, three signs indicate NZD/USD remains at best within its well-established range from March. NZD/USD rose in mid-July above key resistance on the upper edge of a downtrend channel since the start of the year but subsequently failed to cross another vital hurdle at the May high of 0.6385.

As mentioned in the previous update, a move above 0.6385 is vital for the broader bearishness to reverse. See “New Zealand Dollar Flexes Muscles Ahead of RBNZ; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD Price Action”, published July 11. Last week’s fall below the resistance-turned-support at 0.6250 has scaled back the upward pressure, putting NZD/USD back within its well-defined range. A fall below the May low of 0.6000 would be needed for the broad bearishness to resume.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

AUD/NZD: Re-attempting to form a base?

AUD/NZD has been essentially sideways since the beginning of the year. The broader range established is 1.05-1.11, though most recently, it has narrowed a shade to 1.06-1.11. Interestingly, the cross is attempting to form a higher base, assuming last week’s rebound trickles through. The higher-high-higher-low pattern since April is another sign of a potential uptrend. Key support is around 1.0700, including an uptrend channel from April and a rising pitchfork channel from December.

EUR/NZD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/NZD: Dark clouds clearing?

EUR/NZD’s hold above key support on a horizontal trendline from October (at about 1.7550) has meant that the uptrend remains intact. That is, despite the choppy price action since April, EUR/NZD hasn’t broken any significant pivot support. However, the cross needs to break above the immediate barrier at the April high of 1.81 for the uptrend to resume. A failure to do so would imply a continuation of the 1.72-1.81 range.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
2023-07-21 12:00:17
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Dwindling Ahead of FOMC
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Dwindling Ahead of FOMC
2023-07-21 10:25:01
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
AUD/NZD
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
EUR/NZD
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023