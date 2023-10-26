Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Cluster Support in Play after Breakdown. More Pain Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
More View More
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Cluster Support in Play after Breakdown. More Pain Ahead?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Cluster Support in Play after Breakdown. More Pain Ahead?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 breaks down, falling to its lowest level since late May after breaching a key floor
  • For sentiment to improve, cluster support in the 14,150/13,930 range must hold at all costs
  • This article analyzes the key technical levels worth watching on the NDX in the coming days.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance

The Nasdaq 100 broke down after breaching technical support located in the 14,600 area. This bearish development intensified the decline, pushing the technology index to its lowest level since late May and into correction territory, characterized by a pullback of more than 10% but less than 20% from its recent high.

Mixed earnings from heavy hitters, such as Alphabet and Meta, coupled with elevated U.S. Treasury yields across the curve, have contributed to the prevailing atmosphere of pessimism, creating an unfavorable environment for risk assets.

Positive economic data hasn't succeeded in boosting the mood. While activity remains extremely resilient today, investors are forward-looking and deem that the economy won’t be able to sustain its performance for much longer, especially with the Fed hell-bent on keeping rates high for an extended period as part of its fight against inflation.

If you're in search of a more comprehensive view of U.S. equity indices, our Q4 stock market trading guide is packed with great insights. Download it now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Taking a look at price action, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen towards an area of cluster support that extends from 14,150 to 13,930, where the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel aligns with the 200-day simple moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Oct 2022/Jul 2023 rally.

For sentiment to improve, it is imperative for confluence support in the 14,150/13,930 range to hold firm. Any failure to maintain this critical zone could trigger a large selloff, potentially taking the equity benchmark towards 13,270, which coincides with the 50% retracement of the move discussed above.

In the event that dip buyers return and spark a bullish turnaround, initial resistance lies at 14,600. Upside clearance of this key ceiling could reignite upside momentum and set the stage for a move higher to 14,860. On further strength, the market focus will transition to 15,100.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide loaded with interesting technical and fundamental strategies!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Futures Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Russell 2000 Try to End Dismal Week on a Positive Note
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Russell 2000 Try to End Dismal Week on a Positive Note
2023-10-27 10:00:45
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 all Come Under Fresh Pressure
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 all Come Under Fresh Pressure
2023-10-26 11:00:45
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
S&P500, NAS100 Weighed Down by Tech Earnings and Rising Yields. 4000 Level Up Next?
S&P500, NAS100 Weighed Down by Tech Earnings and Rising Yields. 4000 Level Up Next?
2023-10-25 17:05:51
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023