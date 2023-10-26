 Skip to Content
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 all Come Under Fresh Pressure

Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 all Come Under Fresh Pressure

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 losses resume

​Losses accelerated on Wednesday, taking the index to its lowest level since early June. ​A move towards the lower bound of the channel appears likely, which would see the index head down to 14,250. A breakout to the downside then targets the 200-day SMA.

​​Wednesday’s drop negated the possible bullish view from earlier in the week, and it would take a rally back above 14,500 to indicate that a new attempt to halt the selling is underway.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 stumbles

​An attempt to continue the gains of Monday and Tuesday was beaten back on Wednesday, with the index dropping back to the 200-day SMA. ​Additional declines now target the low from Tuesday at 33,500, and then below this the September low at 33,270 comes into view.

​​It would need a close back above 31,300 to indicate that a new attempt to form a low is beginning.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

S&P 500 hits five-month low

​The index resumed its fall on Wednesday, dropping to its lowest level in almost five months.​The February highs around 4165 now seem to beckon as a downside target, followed up by the early March high at 4079.

​Buyers will need a close back above the 200-day SMA to help suggest that a more bullish view prevails.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

