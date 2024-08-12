Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​

​​​Nasdaq 100 looks for more gains

​The index finished up on the week, having rallied back above 18,000 as well as holding above the 200-day SMA.​For the moment the buyers remain in control, having lifted the index from its lows. Further gains target 19,000 and then the late July high at 19,500. A close back below 18,000 might signal that a new leg lower has begun.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

​Dow claws back losses

​A bullish view prevails here too, after the index rebounded from the lows of the week around 38,500.

​A close back above the 50-day SMA would help to bolster the bullish view, and open the way to 40,000 and higher. Sellers will need a close back below 39,000 to suggest a retest of the recent lows.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Dax pushes higher

​Having nearly hit 17,000 last week the index has recovered well, moving back above the 200-day SMA.

​It has recovered the April low, and now looks poised to test 18,000. A close above this helps to support a view that the index will retest the July highs. Sellers will want to see a close back below 17,500 to put it back below the 200-day SMA.

DAX Daily Chart