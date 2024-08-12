 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Bitcoin (BTC) Testing Technical Resistance, Gold (XAU) Nudging Higher
2024-08-09 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
2024-08-12 08:06:08
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
More View More
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​

Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​Nasdaq 100 looks for more gains

​The index finished up on the week, having rallied back above 18,000 as well as holding above the 200-day SMA.​For the moment the buyers remain in control, having lifted the index from its lows. Further gains target 19,000 and then the late July high at 19,500. A close back below 18,000 might signal that a new leg lower has begun.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

​Dow claws back losses

​A bullish view prevails here too, after the index rebounded from the lows of the week around 38,500.

​A close back above the 50-day SMA would help to bolster the bullish view, and open the way to 40,000 and higher. Sellers will need a close back below 39,000 to suggest a retest of the recent lows.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 31% 1% 11%
Weekly -3% 9% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Dax pushes higher

​Having nearly hit 17,000 last week the index has recovered well, moving back above the 200-day SMA.

​It has recovered the April low, and now looks poised to test 18,000. A close above this helps to support a view that the index will retest the July highs. Sellers will want to see a close back below 17,500 to put it back below the 200-day SMA.

DAX Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
2024-08-12 08:06:08
RBA Governor Stresses Optionality amid Risks to Inflation and Growth
RBA Governor Stresses Optionality amid Risks to Inflation and Growth
2024-08-08 14:30:46
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
2024-08-07 08:17:14
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024