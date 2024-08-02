 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
2024-08-02 11:00:49
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax make gains in early trading
2024-07-31 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sharp Rise in US Unemployment Rate Amplifies September Rate Cut Odds
2024-08-02 13:26:19
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
BoJ Hikes Rates to 0.25% and Outlines Bond Tapering, Yen Strengthened
2024-07-31 08:30:11
More View More
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses

Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Nasdaq 100 slumps to recent lows

Wednesday’s gains were wiped out in a dramatic reversal on Thursday, which took the index right back to the lows of the week around 18,600.

If 18,600 is broken the lows from the end of May at 18,187 are the next level to watch. While the overall uptrend is still intact, the price is now below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), having closed below this for the first time since 1 May.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

Dow back to trendline support

The index has returned to trendline support from the June lows, reversing the gains made over the past week.

A close below trendline support and below the May high then opens the way to 39,587. Below this lie the 50- and 100-day SMAs, not tested since early July.

Dow Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX at three-month low

Thursday’s drop has wiped out all the gains made since early June.

The index now sits at its lowest level since the beginning of May. A close below 17,790 would leave the price on course to test the 200-day SMA, and then the 19 April low at 17,400.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
2024-08-01 10:00:14
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 16:00:41
Alphabet's Earnings Preview: Steady growth and a focus on its AI story
Alphabet's Earnings Preview: Steady growth and a focus on its AI story
2024-07-22 15:00:15
Microsoft’s Q4 Earnings Preview: Growth Momentum on Watch
Microsoft’s Q4 Earnings Preview: Growth Momentum on Watch
2024-07-17 15:42:23
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024
Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Aug 2, 2024