Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Edge Higher Ahead of US CPI, Nikkei 225 Rallies Above 32,000

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI
2023-08-10 03:30:00
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data
2023-08-10 08:01:06
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Edge Higher Ahead of US CPI, Nikkei 225 Rallies Above 32,000

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Edge Higher Ahead of US CPI, Nikkei 225 Rallies Above 32,000

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Charts and Analysis

​​​Nasdaq 100 back to 50-day SMA

​The index has pushed steadily lower in August so far, continuing the weak theme from the end of July.​It has managed to stabilise around the 50-day SMA for the time being, though additional declines would see the index had towards the early July low around 14,920, and then down to 14,688.

​​A more sustained rally would require a close back above 15,500, which would also see the price recover the trendline from late April.

Nasdaq100 Daily Price Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 stabilises ahead of CPI

​The modest pullback has yet to end definitively, though the index has edged higher in early trading.​The index has yet to even test the 50-day SMA, so for now this is not a major retracement. Should US inflation this afternoon come in weaker than expected stocks could recover, and this could see the index move back above 4550 and establish a higher low.

​Additional declines below the 50-day SMA target the early July low around 4400.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Moving Averages

Recommended by IG

Start Course

Nikkei 225 back above 32,000

​The index finds itself back above 32,000 once more, as the pullback from the May highs turns into consolidation. The continued unwillingness to head below 32,000 suggests that buying pressure remains strong around this level, with a rally back above the 50-day SMA helping to suggest that a new leg higher has begun.

​​A close back below 32,000 and then below the recent low around 31,800 would indicate a deeper pullback is at hand.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Lead-up to US CPI Release Keeps Sentiments in Check: US dollar, Hang Seng Index, Brent Crude
Lead-up to US CPI Release Keeps Sentiments in Check: US dollar, Hang Seng Index, Brent Crude
2023-08-10 02:00:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Struggle to Move Higher, Hang Seng Falls Again After Weak China Data
​Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Struggle to Move Higher, Hang Seng Falls Again After Weak China Data
2023-08-08 09:30:32
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023