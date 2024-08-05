 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
2024-08-02 11:00:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sharp Rise in US Unemployment Rate Amplifies September Rate Cut Odds
2024-08-02 13:26:19
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
BoJ Hikes Rates to 0.25% and Outlines Bond Tapering, Yen Strengthened
2024-07-31 08:30:11
More View More
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower

Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Nasdaq 100 rout intensifies

At one point this morning the Nasdaq 100 was expected to open 1000 points lower in the cash session.

The index has gapped lower, and is now trading below the 200-day SMA for the first time since March 2023. All gains since the beginning of May have been wiped out. April’s low around 17,000 is the next target. Below this comes the January low at 16,177.

Any recovery needs to hold above the 200-day, and then close the gap created this weekend with a move back above 18,300.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, by Christopher Beauchamp

Dow under pressure

For now the index is holding above 39,000, though it too has given back all the gains made in July.

The price is sitting right on trendline support from the April low, and a close below this would open the way towards 38,000 and the 200-day SMA.

In the short-term buyers will want a rebound back above 39,500, but with such huge losses around the globe for other indices this may only be a pause for breath before another drop.

Dow Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, by Christopher Beauchamp

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 nosedives

The falls have only intensified for this index, as the index plunges to its lowest level since November.

All gains for the year have been wiped out. It is seems almost impossible to believe the index was trading at a record high less than a month ago, and around 11,000 points higher than its current level.

Such a move rarely stops in one day, and we are likely to see further volatility for the moment. A close below November 2023’s low at 30,383 and below 30,000 would likely trigger even more selling.

Nikkei Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, by Christopher Beauchamp

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
2024-08-02 11:00:49
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
2024-08-01 10:00:14
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 16:00:41
Alphabet's Earnings Preview: Steady growth and a focus on its AI story
Alphabet's Earnings Preview: Steady growth and a focus on its AI story
2024-07-22 15:00:15
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Aug 5, 2024