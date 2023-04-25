Microsoft and Alphabet Deliver Strong Results, S&P 500 Futures Buoyed by Tech Earnings

EARNINGS REPORTS KEY POINTS:

Microsoft delivers solid results and beats on EPS and revenue expectations

Alphabet’s quarterly performance also tops consensus estimates

S&P 500 futures rise in extended trading, trimming some of their regular-session losses

Recommended by Diego Colman Get Your Free Equities Forecast Get My Guide

Most Read: Trading Earnings Season - 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports

U.S. equity futures rose in extended trading after two of the world's largest technology companies posted better-than-forecast financial results for the previous quarter, with S&P 500 contracts rebounding and erasing some of their regular-session losses.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported earnings per share of $2.45 on revenue of $52.9 billion for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, up 10% for the former and 7% for the latter compared to the same period last year. Both metrics topped consensus estimates by a decent margin.

In terms of drivers, the intelligent cloud division was the most important source of business growth, notching a 16% y-o-y gain, slightly below the previous quarter's 18%. Meanwhile, the personal computing unit continued to perform poorly, declining 9% in the face of weaker demand for PCs and related software.

Elsewhere, Alphabet (GOOG) announced EPS of $1.17 on sales of $69.79 billion for the first three months of 2023, with top- and bottom-lines also surprising to the upside as advertising sales began to stabilize following recent weakness. Google’s parent company also announced a $70 billion share buyback.

Here is how both companies performed relative to Wall Street’s expectations:

MICROSOFT:

Earnings per share: $2.45 versus $2.24 expected

Revenue: $52.9 billion versus $51.12 expected

ALPHABET:

Earnings per share: $1.17 versus $1.08 expected

Revenue: $69.79 billion versus $68.87 billion expected

Source: DailyFX Earnings Calendar

Recommended by Diego Colman Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION

Alphabet shares (GOOGL) rallied sharply after hours, jumping as much as 4.5%, bolstered by better-than-forecast quarterly numbers. Microsoft's stock prices also spiked higher, up 4.3% in extended trading in response to the company's encouraging financial performance during the first three months of the year.

With two of the largest mega-cap firms posting favorable results, investor sentiment could improve in the near term, supporting the tech sector and the broader market. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 may have fewer obstacles to resuming its rebound in the coming days and weeks.

S&P 500 FUTURES, GOOG AND MSFT 5-MINUTE CHART

Source: TradingView