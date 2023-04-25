 Skip to Content
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above the 1.1000 Handle Remains Crucial
2023-04-24 12:00:31
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Another Rejection of the $2000 Level, A Sign of Exhaustion?
2023-04-25 10:56:23
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Retail Traders Increase Bearish Bets, a Bullish Sign?
2023-04-24 23:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steady Pound Faces Big Data Week
2023-04-24 07:59:34
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-04-25 16:49:33
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
Microsoft and Alphabet Deliver Strong Results, S&P 500 Futures Buoyed by Tech Earnings

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EARNINGS REPORTS KEY POINTS:

  • Microsoft delivers solid results and beats on EPS and revenue expectations
  • Alphabet’s quarterly performance also tops consensus estimates
  • S&P 500 futures rise in extended trading, trimming some of their regular-session losses
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Trading Earnings Season - 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports

U.S. equity futures rose in extended trading after two of the world's largest technology companies posted better-than-forecast financial results for the previous quarter, with S&P 500 contracts rebounding and erasing some of their regular-session losses.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported earnings per share of $2.45 on revenue of $52.9 billion for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, up 10% for the former and 7% for the latter compared to the same period last year. Both metrics topped consensus estimates by a decent margin.

In terms of drivers, the intelligent cloud division was the most important source of business growth, notching a 16% y-o-y gain, slightly below the previous quarter's 18%. Meanwhile, the personal computing unit continued to perform poorly, declining 9% in the face of weaker demand for PCs and related software.

Elsewhere, Alphabet (GOOG) announced EPS of $1.17 on sales of $69.79 billion for the first three months of 2023, with top- and bottom-lines also surprising to the upside as advertising sales began to stabilize following recent weakness. Google’s parent company also announced a $70 billion share buyback.

Here is how both companies performed relative to Wall Street’s expectations:

MICROSOFT:

  • Earnings per share: $2.45 versus $2.24 expected
  • Revenue: $52.9 billion versus $51.12 expected

ALPHABET:

  • Earnings per share: $1.17 versus $1.08 expected
  • Revenue: $69.79 billion versus $68.87 billion expected
image1.png

Source: DailyFX Earnings Calendar

Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION

Alphabet shares (GOOGL) rallied sharply after hours, jumping as much as 4.5%, bolstered by better-than-forecast quarterly numbers. Microsoft's stock prices also spiked higher, up 4.3% in extended trading in response to the company's encouraging financial performance during the first three months of the year.

With two of the largest mega-cap firms posting favorable results, investor sentiment could improve in the near term, supporting the tech sector and the broader market. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 may have fewer obstacles to resuming its rebound in the coming days and weeks.

S&P 500 FUTURES, GOOG AND MSFT 5-MINUTE CHART

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold Gains as Yields Sink, Nasdaq 100 Forges Double Top ahead of Key Tech Earnings
2023-04-24 17:05:00
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN and META Earnings to Guide Markets
2023-04-23 08:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bullish Continuation Remains Constructive
2023-04-19 16:07:46
