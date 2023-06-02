 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Optimism Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-02 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

NFP prints at 339k vs estimates of 190k, ave earnings in line at 0.3% MoM

May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High

May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

US NFP AND JOBS REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • The US Added 339,000 Jobs in May, Surpassing the Average Forecast of 190,000 New Payrolls. Aprils Figure Meanwhile Was Revised Higher to 294,000.
  • The Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.7%, a 7-Month High.
  • Average Hourly Earnings Came in at 0.3% MoM with the YoY Print Dropping to 4.3%.
  • To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Hiring in the US accelerated through May as the economy added 339K jobs in May 2023, beating forecasts of 190K and following a upwardly revised 294K in April. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment continued to trend up in professional and business services, health care, construction, transportation, warehousing, and social assistance.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The unemployment rate is at 3.7% (a 7-month high) with the number of unemployed persons now up to 6.1 million. It is important to note that the unemployment rate has ranged from 3.4% to 3.7% since March 2022, will unemployment finally tick higher toward the 4% mark?

Looking more closely at the employment survey, average hourly earnings which remains a powerful inflation gauge for the Fed, increased by 0.3% MoM in line with forecasts bringing the annual rate back to 4.3% from 4.4% previously. The April MoM print has been revised down from 0.5% to 0.4% as well. This print is perhaps the only positive for the Federal Reserve as despite the robust job numbers, earnings isn’t popping off and unlikely to add further pressure on service prices as we head into the summer months. The data has seen the rate hike probabilities for a 25bps hike in June rise to 34% up from 25% ahead of the release.

image2.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

FEDERAL RESERVE AND THE WAY FORWARD

The debt ceiling deal which had cast a significant cloud over markets of late is largely resolved as it makes its way to the desk of US President Joe Biden. Markets have reacted positively thus far with risk assets catching a bid once the debt ceiling agreement passed through the house and senate and the US dollar weakening as many had expected.

The US Dollar decline however could also be attributed to growing chatter regarding a possible pause from the Federal Reserve in June. There are some policymakers who believe a pause may be appropriate as markets seem to be feeling the strain of late as the effect of rate hikes filter through to the economy. However, data has remained a concern with the Core PCE (Feds preferred gauge of inflation) ticking higher and the overall inflation picture remaining a concern. As mentioned above the average hourly earnings is a plus for the Fed and the inflation picture as a whole while the uptick in unemployment may be cause for a pause from Federal Reserve. This will allow the Central Bank some time to better assess the impact of rate hikes as the “lag effect” finally appears to have run its course.

The Dollar itself does appear rife for a pullback at this stage. The dollar may find some support thanks to higher dollar deposit rates which could prevent a significant selloff in the greenback, however a pause by the Fed in June could make the Dollar Index (DXY) vulnerable for a push toward the psychological 100.00 mark.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION

EURUSD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction on the EURUSD saw the dollar strengthen and gain approximately 30 pips to trade back below the 1.0750 level. Looking at the bigger picture EURUSD enjoyed an excellent Thursday as the US Dollar rally finally appeared to be fading. The 1.0680-1.0700 handle has been key of late as it has continued to provide support with yesterday’s bullish engulfing close hinting at further upside and a deeper retracement.

Key Levels Worth Watching:

Support Areas

  • 1.0700
  • 1.0645
  • 1.0600

Resistance Areas

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) on the Backfoot Ahead of the US Jobs Report (NFP)
US Dollar (DXY) on the Backfoot Ahead of the US Jobs Report (NFP)
2023-06-02 11:25:13
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023