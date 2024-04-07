 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
EUR/USD and Oil – Awaiting Fibonacci Resistance Breakout for Bullish Continuation
2024-04-05 00:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
EUR/USD and Oil – Awaiting Fibonacci Resistance Breakout for Bullish Continuation
2024-04-05 00:50:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling
2024-04-07 17:00:01
US NFPs Trump Expectations, US Dollar Grabs a Bid, Gold Slips But Retains Haven Support
2024-04-05 13:00:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
Trading EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD: Strategies for the Most Liquid FX Pairs
2024-04-04 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
USD/JPY Tiptoes Towards Bullish Breakout after Strong US Jobs Data. What Now?
2024-04-05 15:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling

Richard Snow, Strategist

The week ahead presents many ‘high importance’ risk events ranging from US CPI data to central bank decisions in Canada, New Zealand and the European Union. The FOMC minutes of the March meeting will also provide more insight on Fed thinking, although, the trend of hotter US data may diminish the impact of what was discussed during the March meeting.

US Dollar (DXY) in Focus Ahead of CPI Data, NFP Boost Proved Short-Lived

Friday’s hotter-than-expected jobs data for March initially sent the dollar higher but the catalyst failed to hold into the close. US CPI data will definitely draw a huge focus from the market due to the stubborn PCE figures and generally robust US data that may delay rate cuts even further.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Risk of a Broader Conflict in the Middle East Triggered Gold’s Safe Haven Push

Gold has gone from strength to strength despite rising US yields. The greenback (DXY) registered a minor decline last week but US 2-year and 10-year treasury yields rose for the week.

The prospect of rates remaining on hold for longer, has the potential to see more hawkish repricing for treasuries that increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing commodity.

Recent escalations in eastern Europe and the Middle East raise the allure of gold due to its safe haven properties but the market has returned to massively overbought territory, hinting at a potential cooling off period at the start of the week in the absence of further escalation.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

TECHNICAL AND FUNDAMENTAL FORECASTS – W/C April 8

US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

The U.S. dollar lost ground this past week, but the tide could turn back in its favor in the coming days, especially if Wednesday's U.S. inflation report surprises to the upside and triggers a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations.

Gold Price Weekly Forecast – Fresh Record Highs on Heightened Israel/Iran Fears

Gold is pressing further into record high territory as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran continue to fuel the precious metal’s safe-haven bid.

Euro Forecast: April ECB Meeting Likely to be a Prelude for a June Cut

The euro recovers ahead of the ECB meeting which is likely to point to June for that first rate cut. Encouraging sentiment data and soft inflation provide conflicting dynamics

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lack of Data Will Leave USD in Charge

The British Pound heads into a new trading week under pressure against the United States Dollar as once-reliable monetary-policy support continues to ebb.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

