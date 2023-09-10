Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky Get Your Free EUR Forecast Get My Guide

The US Dollar absolutely crushed it against its major counterparts this past week. In fact, the Euro confirmed its 8th weekly loss against the Greenback, matching an identical losing streak back in 2014. A 9th disappointment would mean the longest monthly losing streak since 1997! But, the Chinese Yuan took the cake in terms of being one of the worst performers.

Financial market sentiment also deteriorated, with the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones weakening -1.95%, -1.11% and -0.42% last week, respectively. Things were not looking much better across the Atlantic, with the DAX 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 falling -0.63% and -1.06%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 weakened -0.32% while Australia’s ASX 200 sank -1.67%.

A key contributor to the cautious pessimism likely stemmed from the US Treasury market. The 10-year yield gained 2.08%, bringing medium-term rates closer to the August high following a dip a few weeks ago.

There is a slew of event risk in the coming week. On Wednesday, all eyes turn to the next US inflation report. A mixed bag could lay ahead for the Federal Reserve. While core inflation is seen weakening to 4.3% y/y from 4.7% in July, the headline rate is estimated to rise from 3.2% to 3.6%, likely owing to the rise in crude oil prices of late.

Outside of the United States, the week starts off with United Kingdom employment data for British Pound traders, followed by GDP figures later. Meanwhile, AUD/USD will be tuning in for Australian employment data on Thursday. Then, EUR/USD will be eyeing the next ECB rate decision. What else is in store for markets in the week ahead?

How Markets Performed – Week of 9/4

Forecasts:

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Face Heavyweight Risk Events

After a quiet few days for data and events, next week the calendar has a few high importance releases that will shift British Pound pairs.

Australian Dollar Forecast: New Lows Question the Outlook for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY

The Australian Dollar is struggling to get off the matt with rates on hold and the global economic outlook under question. Treasury yields are rising again, lifting the US Dollar.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials

USD/JPY is approaching intervention territory as the pair heads towards the 150 mark. Upcoming US CPI is likely to provide short-term directional guidance this week.

Euro Forecast: ECB to Save EUR/USD Slide? EUR/GBP in Neutral Zone

An outside chance of a hike from the ECB presents an opportunity to halt EUR/USD selloff. UK GDP and jobs data could reinforce Governor Bailey’s terminal rate reference

Crude Oil Early September Rally Sets the Stage for Another Monthly Gain?

After an early jump, crude oil prices are on course for a 4th monthly. While bearish reversal signals brew, the broader trend remains firmly bullish. What are key levels to watch next?

Gold/Silver Forecast: Real Yields to Drive XAU/USD, XAG/USD

Precious metals are in search of some positive catalysts, and the sector is looking to US real yields for some reprieve. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in gold and silver?

US Dollar Forecast: How Will US Inflation Data Impact Yields and USD?

The upcoming August U.S. inflation report will play a crucial role in shaping financial markets, determining the trajectory of Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar in the near term.

