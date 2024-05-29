Market Latest – Nvidia (NVDA) Surge Helps the Nasdaq 100 Post a Fresh Record High

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest – ECB Set to Cut Rates Next Week Despite Rising German Inflation
2024-05-29 14:00:13
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​Dax and Nasdaq 100 target previous highs, while Dow consolidates​
2024-05-28 10:30:00
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers
2024-05-23 12:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates, Silver Continues to Outperform, US Inflation Data Key
2024-05-28 08:08:35
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY; Eurozone Inflation, US Core PCE
2024-05-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest Forecasts – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY
2024-05-28 14:30:17
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY; Eurozone Inflation, US Core PCE
2024-05-26 20:00:00
More View More
Market Latest – Nvidia (NVDA) Surge Helps the Nasdaq 100 Post a Fresh Record High

Market Latest – Nvidia (NVDA) Surge Helps the Nasdaq 100 Post a Fresh Record High

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Nvidia (NVDA), Nasdaq 100, US Dollar Charts and Analysis

  • Nvidia now worth USD2.8 trillion after latest rally.
  • US dollar and gold tread water ahead of Friday’s Core PCE release.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Nvidia's stock surged by 7% overnight as the AI chip behemoth continues its relentless post-earnings rally. This rally has catapulted Nvidia to a market capitalization of just over $2.8 trillion, cementing its status as the third-largest company in the world by market capitalization. The AI titan is now closing in on tech mega-stocks Apple ($2.9 trillion) and Microsoft ($3.2 trillion).

Nvidia's chips have become indispensable workhorses for powering cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications, fueling insatiable demand, and propelling the company's stratospheric ascent. The chip giant's rally has been nothing short of blistering since breaching the $500 level at the start of 2024, with the late-March/early-April sell-off retraced quickly as the stock continues defying gravity.

Nvidia (NVDA) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Nvidia has a 7.2% weighting in the Nasdaq 100 and last night’s rally helped the tech index hit a fresh closing high.

Nasdaq (NDQ) Weekly Chart

image2.png
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Charts via TradingView

The US dollar is treading water, with traders sidelined and hesitant to take any new positions ahead of this Friday's pivotal US Core PCE inflation release. Persistent stickiness in US inflation has forced financial markets to drastically recalibrate rate cut expectations for 2024, with only a single 25 basis point cut now fully priced in, a far cry from the six cuts anticipated at the end of last year.

Minneapolis Fed Reserve President Neel Kashkari yesterday said that the US central bank should wait for ‘many months of positive inflation data’ before looking to cut rates’, adding that if inflation remains elevated, rate hikes cannot be ruled out. Kashkari’s comments underscore the Federal Reserve's unwavering commitment to bringing down inflation, even at the potential cost of short-term economic pain. With price pressures proving more persistent than initially anticipated, policymakers appear steadfast in their determination to restore price stability, regardless of the implications for financial markets.

image3.png

The US Dollar Index is flat in early turnover with a slight downside bias. Initial support is seen at 104.44 (200-dsma) ahead of 104.37 (38.2% Fibonacci Retracement).

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart via TradingView

Are you risk-on or risk-off ?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 look to be short-term under pressure
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 look to be short-term under pressure
2024-05-29 10:00:36
Nvidia's Q1 Earnings: Record Results Driven by AI Chip Dominance?
Nvidia's Q1 Earnings: Record Results Driven by AI Chip Dominance?
2024-05-21 14:30:16
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Head Back Towards Record Highs
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Head Back Towards Record Highs
2024-05-20 12:30:27
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 29, 2024