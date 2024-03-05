Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Japanese Yen Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Rising inflation and wage pressures seen.
  • USD/JPY upside is limited.

Learn How to Trade USD/JPY with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

In an interview with Reuters earlier today, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai said that early signs of rising inflation and wages were becoming evident in the economy, boosting market hopes that an end to Japan’s multi-decade era of ultra-loose monetary policy may soon be coming to an end.

“We need to revitalise the economy by shifting away from one that prioritizes cost cuts to one where a positive cycle of higher growth and wages kicks in,” Murai said. “We’re gradually seeing such a positive cycle fall into place.”

This positive outlook follows on from recent commentary by Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata who said that the central bank’s goal of sustainable 2% inflation is ‘finally in sight’.

Japanese Yen Grabs a Bid, Emboldened by Bank of Japan Talk

Today’s commentary shifted interest rate hike hikes marginally but not enough to noticeably strengthen the Japanese Yen. According to market probabilities, there is now a 40% chance that the BoJ will hike rates at this month’s meeting, although June remains the most likely meeting for the central bank to take interest rates out of negative territory.

image1.png

USD/JPY continues to trade just above the 150 level although the pair are finding it difficult to move higher. Further upside is limited with the 151.90 multi-decade high a formidable level of resistance to take out, especially after the recent official commentary. The downside looks the path of least resistance with a few levels of support of prior swing lows and all three simple moving averages before the 145 area comes into view.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Retail trader data 21.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.56 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.12% higher than yesterday and 13.50% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.83% higher than yesterday and 6.43% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Download the Latest IG Sentiment Report to see why daily/weekly changes affect USD/JPY price outlook

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -3% -2%
Weekly -15% 2% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
2024-03-01 16:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024