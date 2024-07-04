 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR/USD) Nudges Higher Ahead of US NFPs and the French Election Outcome
2024-07-03 08:15:12
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Gold Prices Gain As Fed’s Powell Keeps Rate-Cut Hopes Alive
2024-07-03 11:00:16
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-07-03 15:00:43
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels

Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels

David Cottle, Analyst

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis and Charts

  • USD/JPY is just a shade below 162.000
  • These are 38-Year Highs for the Dollar
  • While the Yen lacks fundamental support, the technical now looks very stretched

Download our new Q3 Yen Forecast

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen remains close to forty-year lows against the United States Dollar on Thursday. However, it has inched up through the session, with a nervous market wondering how much lower it can go without attracting some more official attention.

The authorities in Tokyo intervened to prop their currency up in May when it last spiked up to current levels. However, the market was then thinned by a local holiday, increasing the action’s impact. There hasn’t been any sign of a repeat so far but traders seem reluctant to push USD/JPY much higher. Note, though, that the latest rise has been more orderly and so, perhaps, less likely to see Tokyo step in.

Of course, interest-rate differentials still favor the greenback and, indeed, just about everything else against the Yen. That will remain so even if US interest rates are likely to fall this year.

The Bank of Japan gingerly exited its decades-long zero-interest rate policy in March thanks to signs that long-dormant local inflation was at last internally generated rather than merely a function of global trends. But the Yen won’t see truly competitive interest rates for a very long time if indeed it ever does. The BoJ may tighten its monetary settings again at the end of this month given resilient inflation and some upbeat sentiment from major Japanese companies in the latest important ‘Tankan’ survey.

However, while the fundamentals will continue to favor the Dollar for some time, the technical picture for USD/JPY is starting to look overstretched, as we will see below.

There’s nothing much on the Japanese data calendar likely to move the currency this week, which will leave USD/JPY like most other markets hunkered down for Friday’s crucial official labor market data.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The broad uptrend in place for all of this year looks very much entrenched, with a narrower, near-term channel from the start of June also not obviously threatened.

However, USD/JPY now looks unsurprisingly overbought to judge by its Relative Strength Index. That’s hovering around the 70-level which suggests some froth at the top of the market. Perhaps more worryingly for Dollar bulls, the pair is now close to an astonishing 40 full Yen above its 200-day long-term average.

With both of these in mind, it’s surely arguable that the path of least resistance. Reversals could find support around the 20-day moving average which is much closer to the market now at 158.52. Before that comes channel support at 159.11.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

