Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, PBOC, Yellen, Biden US Debt Ceiling - Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen dipped after rising domestic PPI today ahead of CPI
  • China’s PBOC added liquidity, but equity markets did little in response
  • The US debt ceiling is creating anxiety in markets. Will it drive USD north?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen slid again today while the Aussie and Kiwi Dollars firmed slightly after large gains were seen by the US Dollar last Friday.

Japanese PPI came in above expectations at 5.8% year-on-year to the end of April rather than the 5.6% anticipated. National CPI is due for release this Thursday and a Bloomberg survey of economists is forecasting the annual headline number to be 3.5%, up from 3.2% previously.

Rising price pressure may call into question the Bank of Japan’s continuing its loose monetary policy stance.

Elsewhere today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate unchanged at 2.75% but injected 25 billion Yuan of liquidity.

Despite the measure, APAC equity markets were little moved on Monday, and futures are pointing toward a flat start to the Wall Street session. Having said that, Japan’s TOPIX index is trading near its 30-year peak.

The US debt ceiling issue appears likely to be a key focus for markets this week. Over the weekend US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made it clear that if Congress is unable to lift it, there will be damage to the economy and financial markets.

President Joe Biden is optimistic a deal will be done, and he is expected to be meeting the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

The US Senate and the House of Representatives are both in session until Thursday. According to the President’s schedule, he will be in Washington until Wednesday before leaving.

If a deal isn’t done by Thursday, the logistics to achieve a satisfactory outcome could become more difficult.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Crude oil is languishing again today after sliding last week. The WTI futures contract has dipped under US$ 69.50 bbl while the Brent contract is near US$ 73.50 bbl at the time of going to print.

Gold is holding ground above US$ 2,010 an ounce and the rest of the metals complex has started the week on a positive note.

Looking ahead, there will be several speakers from the BoE, ECB and Fed crossing the wires while the Empire State Manufacturing survey will be a notable data point for markets.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY has added to last week’s gain today as it remains above a couple of ascending trend lines.

While it broke above several short and medium-term daily simple moving averages (SMA), the 200- and 260-day SMAs lie above the price. This may suggest that short and medium-term bullish momentum could be evolving while longer-term momentum signals are yet to confirm this.

Resistance might be at the previous peaks at 137.77, 137.91 and 138.18. On the downside, support lay lie near the recent lows of 133.75, 133.50 and 133.00

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
US Dollar Softens Ahead of US CPI as Markets Look for DXY Index Direction
US Dollar Softens Ahead of US CPI as Markets Look for DXY Index Direction
2023-05-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
2023-05-08 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 15, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
NZD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023