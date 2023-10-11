Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-10-11 03:29:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
More View More
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Most Read: Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ (Top Trade Q4)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has resumed its struggles following the Bond purchase offensive by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on October 2. The biggest winner has actually been the GBP as the Greenback has been on a retracement following a brief spike on Monday. The US Dollar has face selling pressure largely on the back of dovish rhetoric from Fed policymakers this week. This was further reinforced today by Fed Policymaker Waller who stated that financial markets are tightening and will do some of the work for the FED.

Elevate your trading skills with an extensive analysis of the Japanese Yens prospects, incorporating insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Download your free Q4 guide now!!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Great British Pound on the other hand has benefitted from hawkish comments from MPC member Katherine Mann who warned about higher inflation and rising consumer inflation expectations. She also suggested that she supports a more aggressive approach and further tightening in order to achieve the Central Banks 2% target.

Japan’s Top currency diplomat Masato Kanda has changed his tune with regard to FX intervention and this could be a sign of things to come. Mr Kanda stated that steady Yen falls over a protracted period could also warrant intervention. This is in contrast to the BoJ and Kanda’s previous statements which hinted at excessive moves and extreme volatility as reasons for potential FX intervention.

RISK EVENTS AHEAD

The economic calendar is quite packed with data over the next 24 hours with a host data releases which could have an impact on JPY pairs. However, as we have discussed before any such moves are unlikely to last in the current environment unless we have a significant shift in the overall fundamental picture.

Later this evening we have the FOMC minutes followed by a slew of data from Japan in the early hours of the morning tomorrow. Thereafter all eyes will be focused on the US inflation print which had been the standout risk event for the week ahead of the conflict which erupted in Israel over the weekend.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generatedimage2.pngA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

USDJPY

USDJPY remains confined to a 100-pip range for the last 5 trading days between the 148.30 and 149.30 mark. The weakness in the US Dollar Index has prevent the Greenback from capitalizing on the return of Yen weakness as a renewed move towards 150.00 seems inevitable. A soft US CPI print tomorrow however could put a spanner in the works and accelerate the DXY decline and thus halting any potential of an aggressive move to the upside for USDJPY.

The bullish trend remains strong for now with a daily candle close below the 146.50 mark needed for a change in structure from a daily timeframe perspective. A daily candle close above the 149.30 range high could provide traders eyeing a potential long on USDJPY an opportunity to get involved but could prove to be short lived once more.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 148.30
  • 147.46
  • 146.50

Resistance levels:

  • 149.30
  • 150.00 (Psychological level)
  • 152.00 (2022 Highs)

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

GBPJPY

As mentioned earlier, the GBP has enjoyed a better time of late against the Yen following a decent retracement over the past few weeks. This was largely facilitated by a bout of weakness for the Pound. The run in GBPJPY now faces its first significant test as the pair tests the descending trendline from the recent highs with a break likely leading to retest of the 186.80 mark in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a rejection from around here may find support with either the 20 or 100-day MA which are resting just below the current price. However, Monday did see a change in structure on the daily timeframe which could prove to be a key indicator for the next potential move even if we do get a short-term retracement of sorts.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment Data whichshows retail traders are 70% net-short on GBPJPY. Given the contrarian view adopted here at DailyFX, is GBPJPY destined to rise back toward the 186.80 handle?

For tips and tricks regarding the use of client sentiment data, download the free guide below.

GBP/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -3% -1%
Weekly 4% -3% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Approaches Key Support as FOMC Minutes Looms
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Approaches Key Support as FOMC Minutes Looms
2023-10-11 13:58:12
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Advertisement