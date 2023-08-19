 Skip to Content
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Remain Focused Higher as Resistance Breaks

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bearish

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

As expected, the Japanese Yen continued losing ground to the US Dollar and British Pound this past week. USD/JPY confirmed a breakout above peaks from June, extending gains to touch new highs for this year so far. From a fundamental standpoint, rising longer-term Treasury yields pointed to a Federal Reserve that may keep rates higher for longer down the road.

This is damaging to the Japanese currency amid a mostly static Bank of Japan, leaving the exchange rate vulnerable to external developments rather than what is going on domestically. With that in mind, what is the technical landscape shaping up to be for USD/JPY and GBP/JPY?

USD/JPY is still facing fading upside momentum, which can be seen by observing negative RSI divergence on the daily chart. This is cautiously undermining the recent upside breakout, placing the focus on 145.07 for immediate support. Below that is the 20-day Moving Average (MA). The latter could hold as support, maintaining the upside focus.

Otherwise, extending gains from here places the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 148.27 and towards peaks from last year.

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -3% -4%
Weekly 4% -1% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPY also remains in a similar situation. The exchange rate confirmed a breakout above peaks from June, allowing the pair to touch new highs for this year so far. Unlike USD/JPY, GBP/JPY is trading around peaks since late 2015.

Key resistance from here remains the November 2015 high at 188.81. Beyond that sit the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extension levels at 190.65 and 194.03, respectively.

In the event of a turn lower, the 50-day Moving Average may hold as key support, maintaining the broader upside focus. But, getting there entails first clearing the June high of 184.01.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

