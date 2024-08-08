Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?
2024-08-06 11:00:27
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Remains Rangebound, Silver is Weak; Technical and Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-06 08:15:38
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
2024-08-07 08:17:14
More View More
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back

Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY

  • USD/JPY trading on either side of 146.00
  • Inflation has shown steady progress towards target.

The ‘likelihood of achieving the inflation target has increased further’ and further upward pressure is expected, according to the latest Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions.

‘Assuming that the price stability target will be achieved in the second half of fiscal 2025, the Bank should raise the policy interest rate to the level of the neutral interest rate toward that time. As the level of the neutral rate seems to be at least around 1 percent, in order to avoid rapid hikes in the policy interest rate, the Bank needs to raise the policy interest rate in a timely and gradual manner, while paying attention to how the economy and prices respond.’

Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions

USD/JPY continues to be buffeted by external factors, including the unwinding of the Japanese yen carry trade. While the Bank of Japan had taken a hawkish stance, signaling higher rates in the months ahead, the market has recently reined back its rate hike expectations over the last couple of days.

Implied rates are now seen gradually moving higher, with the policy rate forecast to be around 50 basis points in one year's time. This shift in market expectations, away from more aggressive BoJ tightening, helped stabilize the USD/JPY pair after it had plummeted to touch 142 on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida walked back some of the more hawkish comments made by Governor Ueda, helping to stabilize the market.

Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY outlook remains uncertain, as the interplay between the Bank of Japan's policy path and growing expectations of a 50-basis point cut by the Federal Reserve continue to exert influence on the exchange rate.

With little significant US or Japanese economic data expected this week, the USD/JPY pair may remain vulnerable to further official commentary and rhetoric from central bank policymakers. Statements from the BoJ and FOMC could drive further volatility in the pair as market participants try to gauge the future policy directions of both institutions.

image2.png

Retail trader data shows 48.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.90% higher than yesterday and 9.45% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.20% higher than yesterday and 13.17% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence
USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 9% 8%
Weekly -8% -12% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
2024-08-07 08:17:14
Global Sell-off Takes a Breather – USD/JPY and ADU/JPY in Focus
Global Sell-off Takes a Breather – USD/JPY and ADU/JPY in Focus
2024-08-06 13:13:17
Risk Gauges Flash Red: VIX, Stocks, Bonds, USD and the Japanese Yen
Risk Gauges Flash Red: VIX, Stocks, Bonds, USD and the Japanese Yen
2024-08-05 09:00:28
Sharp Rise in US Unemployment Rate Amplifies September Rate Cut Odds
Sharp Rise in US Unemployment Rate Amplifies September Rate Cut Odds
2024-08-02 13:26:19
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Aug 8, 2024