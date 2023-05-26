Japanese Yen (JPY) Latest: USD/JPY Toying With 140.00 on Supportive US Yields

Japanese Yen Price, Chart, and Analysis

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue with ‘large-scale monetary easing’.

USD/JPY 140 is under threat.

The new Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda, said recently that the central bank will continue with large-scale monetary easing – yield curve control - until the price stability target of 2% is met ‘in a sustainable and stable manner.’ Mr. Ueda said the central bank would take its time to ‘decide on adjustments to monetary easing’ as ‘the cost of impeding the nascent developments toward achieving the 2 percent price stability target, which is finally in sight, by making hasty policy changes would likely be extremely high.’ This continuation of the central bank’s highly accommodative monetary policy has seen the Japanese Yen weaken further against a range of G7 currencies. EUR/JPY is closing in on levels last seen in September 2008, while GBP/JPY recently hit levels last seen in February 2016.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) – Foreign Exchange Market Intervention

One of the most active Yen pairs, USD/JPY, is pushing higher and yesterday hit a new multi-month high, aided in part by ongoing US dollar strength. After months of pricing-in US interest rate cuts later this year, markets are now starting to price in one more 25 basis point rate hike at the start of Q3 as the Fed continues to dampen down rate cut enthusiasm. US government bonds continue to weaken, pushing yields across the curve to multi-week highs, while ultra-short US government bills hit yield levels last seen decades ago.

The daily chart shows a positive picture with the pair back above all three simple moving averages, with longer-term strength confirmed by the break above the 200-dma last week. A confirmed break above a swing high at 137.91 occurred at the start of this week leading to a brief touch of 140 yesterday and today. Today’s US Core PCE release may give USD/JPY a fresh boost to take on the 140 level again ahead of the long weekend.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – May 26, 2023

