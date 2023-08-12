 Skip to Content
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rise to Key Resistance Levels. Will They Hold?

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rise to Key Resistance Levels. Will They Hold?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bearish

  • Japanese Yen weakened this past week, left in a precarious state
  • Both USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are facing key resistance levels
  • Confirmatory upside breakouts open the door to a bullish view
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen extended its losing streak against the US Dollar this past week. Broadly speaking, the currency has been weakening amid a push higher in Treasury yields. Bank of Japan’s monetary policy is likely to remain dovish compared to its major counterparts, leaving JPY sensitive to external developments. Gains in USD/JPY brought the exchange rate to highs from late June and early July.

This followed a bounce off the rising trendline from March which reinstated the broader upside focus. Meanwhile, the 141.95 inflection zone was reinforced last week after a failed attempt to break under it. This leaves the pair facing 145.07 heading into the new week. A breakout higher exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 148.27 on the way toward the October high of 151.94.

In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 141.95 inflection zone before the rising trendline kicks in. The combination of these two may continue to maintain the broader bullish technical bias.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

The Japanese Yen remains in a similar position against the British Pound. Recent weakness has brought GBP/JPY back to the critical 184.01 ceiling established in late June. Meanwhile, the 50-day Moving Average (MA) was held this past week, reinstating the broader bullish perspective. A breakout through 184 exposes the November 2015 high of 188.81.

Beyond the latter sit the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extension levels at 190.65 and 194.03, respectively. On the other hand, a confirmatory drop through the 50-day MA would offer an increasingly bearish bias that places the focus on the July low of 176.33. Falling through the latter exposes the 38.2% and midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 173.06 and 169.68, respectively.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

