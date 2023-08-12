Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rise to Key Resistance Levels. Will They Hold?

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bearish

Japanese Yen weakened this past week, left in a precarious state

Both USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are facing key resistance levels

Confirmatory upside breakouts open the door to a bullish view

The Japanese Yen extended its losing streak against the US Dollar this past week. Broadly speaking, the currency has been weakening amid a push higher in Treasury yields. Bank of Japan’s monetary policy is likely to remain dovish compared to its major counterparts, leaving JPY sensitive to external developments. Gains in USD/JPY brought the exchange rate to highs from late June and early July.

This followed a bounce off the rising trendline from March which reinstated the broader upside focus. Meanwhile, the 141.95 inflection zone was reinforced last week after a failed attempt to break under it. This leaves the pair facing 145.07 heading into the new week. A breakout higher exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 148.27 on the way toward the October high of 151.94.

In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 141.95 inflection zone before the rising trendline kicks in. The combination of these two may continue to maintain the broader bullish technical bias.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

The Japanese Yen remains in a similar position against the British Pound. Recent weakness has brought GBP/JPY back to the critical 184.01 ceiling established in late June. Meanwhile, the 50-day Moving Average (MA) was held this past week, reinstating the broader bullish perspective. A breakout through 184 exposes the November 2015 high of 188.81.

Beyond the latter sit the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extension levels at 190.65 and 194.03, respectively. On the other hand, a confirmatory drop through the 50-day MA would offer an increasingly bearish bias that places the focus on the July low of 176.33. Falling through the latter exposes the 38.2% and midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 173.06 and 169.68, respectively.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com