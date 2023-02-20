Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Setup: A Bit More Downside Within a Broader Consolidation?
2023-02-20 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Prices Sink on Rising Rates & China’s Slow Demand Recovery
2023-02-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
2023-02-19 11:50:32
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-20 01:30:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
2023-02-17 15:00:02
More View More
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, Fed, Yields, BoJ, Ueda, Momentum - Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen has slipped today as markets take stock of Fed comments
  • A new BoJ Governor will speak later this week with all eyes on any policy tilt
  • The technical might see some sideways price action. Will USD/JPY trend resume?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is slightly weaker to start the week with the US Dollar firming across the board.

The perception that the Federal Reserve might move toward 50 basis point (bp) hikes rather than 25 bp appears to be weighing on markets.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both indicated that they would consider a 50 bp lift of the Fed funds target rate at the meeting in late March.

Although Treasury yields dipped slightly on Friday, they finished last week notably higher.

The benchmark 10-year note is trading back above 3.80% at the same time that the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) remains anchored at 0.50% due to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) exercising Yield Curve Control (YCC).

The question lingers of where the BoJ monetary policy headed after the appointment of Kazuo Ueda to be the new Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). He replaces Haruhiko Kuroda, and he will appear before the Diet (Japanese government lower house) this Friday.

If the policy is overhauled, it might have significant ramifications for USD/JPY with the relationship to yields being apparent in the chart below.

If Japanese yields start heading north, it could have a considerable impact on the exchange rate.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/JPY, US-JAPAN 10-YEAR YIELDS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY traded above the upper band of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) based Bollinger Band last week and then closed back inside. This might indicate a pause in the rally or a potential reversal.

The move-up tried to break above two breakpoint resistance levels at 134.50 and 134.77 but was unable to hold the high ground after making a peak of 135.12. These levels may provide resistance.

Further up, resistance could be in the 136.80 – 137.67 area with a breakpoint, prior high and the 100- and 200-day SMAs in this zone.

There appear to be mixed momentum signals for now with the price above the 10-, 21-, 55 and 260-day SMAs but below the 100- and 200-day SMAs. This might signal a range trading environment until there is a clear break above or below all period SMAs.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints and previous lows of 133.31, 132.55, 131.58, 131.51, 130.57 and 129.80.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
2023-02-19 11:50:32
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance
2023-02-19 03:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Yen Jumps on Hawkish Fed & Rising Yields
2023-02-17 15:00:02
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Reacting Favorably to Fed Speakers
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Reacting Favorably to Fed Speakers
2023-02-17 13:30:02
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023