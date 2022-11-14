Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Gold Price Forecast: Soft US Inflation Data Has XAU/USD Eyeing Less Hawkish Fed
2022-11-12 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
2022-11-14 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
More View More
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?

Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, Bank of Japan, Fed, Trend - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY snapped lower and appears vulnerable to start the week
  • The Bank of Japan might have a tricky period ahead on fundamental data
  • If the Yen keeps strengthening, is the peak in place for USD/JPY?
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY remains under pressure at the start of this week after tumbling lower into the weekend last week in the wake of softer US CPI data.

The deceleration in price pressures has led to perceptions that the Fed may not have to raise rates as far next year as had previously been anticipated.

The easing in the CPI number didn’t change the swaps and futures markets pricing to a lift in the target rate at the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Both markets are pricing in a 50 basis point hike.

Last week saw Japanese PPI remains at an elevated level, with mixed results in the data. The month-on-month figure for October was 0.6% rather than the 0.7% forecast and previously.

The year-on-year read was 9.1% instead of the 8.8% expected and 9.7% prior. The disparity is explained by an upward revision to previous months.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

It is a big week ahead for Japanese data with GDP, industrial production, machine orders and national CPI leading the way from Tuesday onwards.

CPI could be especially crucial in light of the market reaction to US CPI and the implications for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) approach to monetary policy going forward.

The BoJ have a policy rate of -0.10% and is maintaining yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.25% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10-years.

According to a Bloomberg survey of economists, Japanese GDP is forecast to be 0.3% for the third quarter-on-quarter to give a year-on-year figure of 1.2%, with both readings seasonally adjusted.

This is against 3.7% year-on-year CPI anticipated to the end of October which illustrates the Japanese economy’s susceptibility to stagflation at this time.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY broke below the lower bound of an ascending trend channel last week in an abrupt move that could signal the petering out of the ascending trend.

Previous support levels that have been broken might now offer breakpoint resistance at 140.35, 143.53, 145.11 and 145.47.

Support could be at the previous low and breakpoint of 135.81 and 135.57 respectively.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge
2022-11-13 07:00:08
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Turns Bearish as Slowing Inflation May Further Weigh on Yields
US Dollar Outlook Turns Bearish as Slowing Inflation May Further Weigh on Yields
2022-11-12 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed